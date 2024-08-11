RHONJ fans want Teresa Giudice and her ‘dollar store goodfella’ Luis Ruelas fired

Teresa Giudice and Luis Ruelas are some of the most polarizing reality TV personalities on Bravo.

Teresa is an original cast member of The Real Housewives of New Jersey and has ruffled many feathers throughout the years.

With RHONJ Season 14 winding down, fans are considering the show’s uncertain future and voicing their opinions about what will be best for Season 15.

One of the most prominent complaints is Teresa and Luis, with many fans agreeing that RHONJ could proceed with the rest of the cast intact if those two were let go.

It does make sense, but Bravo and producers are likely cautious about making such a decision because Teresa is the only cast member who has appeared in all 14 seasons, bringing familiarity to the show.

But the reality is that the show needs a shake-up that introduces a wealth of new faces.

Removing Teresa wouldn’t fix the show’s many issues

Removing Teresa from the mix would only free up one spot on the cast, but the series needs at least three new full-time ladies to shift the dynamic.

Bravo shared a first look at this evening’s Rails Steak House-inspired reunion, which will bring the ladies back to where they filmed last week’s season finale.

Instead of a traditional finale, they’ll offer their sentiments on the season as a whole.

In the comments section, fans criticized Teresa and Luis because they believe the show, as they know it, is over, thanks to the couple.

This fan thinks it’s “obvious” what needs to happen. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

“It is so obvious to everyone what needs to happen with this franchise,” said one fan.

The viewer said that Andy Cohen “needs to be brutally honest with Teresa and tell her that she and her dollar store goodfella are fired.”

Luis is being called out, too

The Luis shade was pretty comical, but there’s no telling whether something like this is even on the table.

This fan thinks Teresa’s time on the show should be over. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

Another fan chimed in, “Time for Teresa to go,” before another viewer said that Teresa is the root of the conflict.

“The common denominator in what is excessive hate and lowlife trash behavior is Teresa,” the viewer whined.

Is Teresa really the common denominator? Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

“For Andy not to fire her says a lot about Andy… he’s another Teresa in hiding,” the fan reasons.

Another critic put the bulk of the blame on Luis.

“It’s a shame how this ended… Hmmm… Louie Ruelas was a big part of the reason.”

RHONJ could be over in its current incarnation. Pic credit: @teresagiudice/Instagram

The next few months will be very interesting because we’ll slowly learn new details about the show’s direction.

A recent rumor indicated that Teresa WILL be asked back alongside Dolores Catania.

But we’ll need to wait on facts from Bravo. There’s a chance the show may not even return because it could be put on ice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.