RHONJ fans sound off after Danielle Cabral’s hairstylist comes to ‘twisted’ Jennifer Aydin’s defense

The Real Housewives of New Jersey has been struggling in recent weeks to find any storyline of substance that’s worth tuning in for.

One episode escalated the drama between the cast members so the show could be on the up.

Yes, we’re talking about the complicated dynamic between Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral, who got caught up in a heated argument that turned physical on Sunday’s episode.

Aydin’s issue with Cabral seems to stem from the sophomore housewife’s treatment of her glam squad.

Karyn DeSimone, one of Cabral’s hairstylists, took to Instagram on Wednesday to express her support for Aydin and speak out about Cabral.

“No one should ever step into anyone personal space or resort to violence,” DeSimone wrote, before calling out Cabral for not paying or promoting any of her work.

Jennifer Aydin and Danielle Cabral are not friends

In the aforementioned episode, Cabral called Aydin “dirty” for coming after her.

“Who’s dirty now?” DeSimone fired at Cabral.

Always one to get involved in the drama, Aydin commented in the post that she knew it was only a matter of time before Cabral “f—-d” her over.

Aydin added that she is “sorry” that her co-star did that to her but pointed out that it’s a recurring theme.

DeSimone replied that she and Cabral had “exchanged words” recently when they met in a nail salon.

“She really is delusional and doesn’t hold herself accountable,” she added.

The drama was far from over in the comments section, with one fan pointing out that Aydin is going out of her way to defend the glam team that Cabral didn’t credit.

A fan said that Aydin “fully twisted the story of what happened between them.”

Toxic RHONJ season 14 may have derailed the series

RHONJ is by far the most toxic show in the franchise at this point, and with the cast still divided on social media, it’s probably a good thing the reunion was canceled.

Viewers expect a certain level of resolution at the end of the season to allow the narrative to shift when the show inevitably returns.

Unfortunately, RHONJ is probably over in its current form.

Cast dynamic aside, the ratings are down considerably this season, meaning that producers will be more open to changing the cast to refresh the show.

Who could be returning for RHONJ Season 15?

What that means about the current cast is to be determined, but a recent report indicated that Dolores Catania, Rachel Fuda, and Teresa Giudice are the only cast members safe from the chopping block.

This report was later refuted by Andy Cohen, who claimed that no decisions would be made for months yet.

We still have a handful of episodes this season before we reach the season finale, which features the sure-to-be epic Rails Steak House fight that has been teased as the end of some friendships for good.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.