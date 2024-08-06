RHONJ fans slam ‘sad and desperate’ Jackie Goldschneider after being exposed for lying on season finale

There were many confused viewers when Jackie Goldschneider turned on Margaret Josephs in favor of Teresa Giudice during The Real Housewives of New Jersey Season 14.

Jackie and Teresa had never really had a friendship before that point. The ladies verbally sparred on the show for years over the latter, bringing up a rumor about Evan Goldschneider cheating.

Who can forget Jackie using Gia Giudice in an analogy about taking drugs?

All of the above would typically mean that Jackie and Teresa would never be friends.

However, somehow, they prevailed and joined forces this season, even if Teresa admitted she was using Jackie to expose Margaret.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Unfortunately for Jackie, Sunday’s season finale left many fans stunned that she had talked to Luis Ruelas’ ex-wife in 2021.

Jackie conspired with Luis’ ex-wife

Even worse, she had the woman in her house. Granted, Jackie admitted that this was in response to the rumors Teresa and Jennifer Aydin were spreading about her husband, so it’s not too surprising.

What was surprising about the situation was how Jackie continually lied about it when put on the spot.

Had she been more open and honest from the get-go, perhaps she would have had a leg to stand on during the argument in Rails Steak House.

Fans took to Jackie’s recent Instagram post, in which she talked about gracing the cover of one of her favorite magazines, to voice their displeasure about watching the revelation play out on screen.

This fan has turned on Jackie Goldschneider. Pic credit: @Jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

“Out of all the housewives shows I watched I always thought you had a lot of integrity and thought what Teresa did to you was vile,” one fan said.

“How you just switched up this year and boarded Teresa’s hot mess express is beyond disappointing.”

Truthfully, it was quite the switch-up because Jackie was so closely aligned with Margaret for years.

Jackie is being criticized. Pic credit: @Jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

“You should write a book about lying your good at it,” another fan chimed in.

Jackie let Margaret take the heat all season

Jackie’s book has been a major storyline this season, and many of her castmates are wondering why they didn’t receive advanced copies.

This fan believes Jackie has changed. Pic credit: @Jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

“Your character this season is sad and desperate,” said another critic.

“Getting caught in a lie with a text and now with the ex. You hit rock bottom.”

This fan is upset Jackie let Margaret take all the heat. Pic credit: @Jackiegoldschneider/Instagram

Another fan was stunned that Jackie let Margaret “take all of that heat.”

Indeed, Margaret was called out left, right, and center for what she was accused of while Jackie watched it happen.

It’s unclear whether Jackie will be in contention for a return next season. Still, given that Teresa wasn’t bothered about the revelation, there’s a genuine possibility that her time on the show is over.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.