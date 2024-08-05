Jackie ‘Judas’ Goldschneider speaks out after getting exposed in RHONJ finale

Margaret Josephs has been outing Jackie “Judas” Goldschneider all season, but she had one final blow for her former friend.

She exposed Jackie during a sitdown with the cast in the Season 14 finale, revealing that she conversed with Luis Ruelas’s ex.

Now, the mom of four is speaking out after initially denying the accusation.

Meanwhile, Margaret was getting called out all season by Teresa Giudice — and even subpoenaed in court for allegedly leaking information from Luis’s ex and making it public.

Margaret has since fessed up to talking to the woman, noting that it happened after Luis threw the first punch and contacted her son.

Meanwhile, Teresa had no idea that her new best friend was guilty of doing the same thing she accused Margaret of doing.

Although the OG claimed she knew and didn’t flinch at Margaret’s revelation.

One person who did flinch, however, was Jackie.

Jackie Goldschneider speaks out after getting exposed by Margaret Josephs

Margaret threatened to expose “Jackie ‘Judas’ Goldschneider” and did just that in the season finale.

However, Jackie spoke out after her shady deeds came to light on the show and admitted she was happy the truth was now out there, despite admitting she was “caught off guard” when Margaret dropped the bomb.

“Years ago, when Teresa was coming after my husband, Luis’ ex reached out to me, as she did to every single member of this cast, and she gave me something that I could use if Teresa didn’t stop,” explained the former full-time Housewife.

“I actually am glad that it’s out there because… who can blame me for doing it years ago?” she added.

Teresa Giudice explains why she’s not mad at Jackie

Meanwhile, Margaret’s plan to dismantle Jackie and Teresa’s friendship didn’t work out as she intended.

In a shocking twist, Teresa is perfectly fine with Jackie’s actions despite losing her mind when Margaret does the same thing.

“I’m totally fine with Jackie doing that because I hurt her. I hurt her by saying what I said about Evan,” confessed the 52-year-old.

The OG claimed she already knew Jackie had contacted Luis’s ex, and she understood why she did it since they were sworn enemies at the time.

“See, I’m a big girl if I punch you I get it, you’re gonna punch me back. I totally get that,” Teresa claimed.

Check out Jackie and Teresa’s responses in the clip below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.