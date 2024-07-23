RHONJ fans slam ‘bitter’ Margaret Josephs for saying she knows ‘how to chop down a tree’

If you’re one of the unlucky viewers keeping up to speed with The Real Housewives of New Jersey this season, you’re well aware of the fractured cast dynamics.

At this point, Margaret Josephs has had countless bust-ups with Teresa Giudice, but somehow, the original star always emerges from their arguments looking like the better person.

Sunday’s new episode showcased Teresa’s tenacity in unveiling secrets from Margaret’s past, which could lead to a brutal showdown of all the cast members at Rails Steak House later this season.

Margaret is closely aligned with Teresa’s estranged sister-in-law, Melissa Gorga, which has caused much tension.

Through 11 episodes of RHONJ Season 14, Margaret, Melissa, and many of the other cast members haven’t been able to keep Teresa’s name out of their mouths.

They’ve been leaving her out of parties but continually talking about her, which has put the show in a precarious position.

Margaret Josephs seemingly goes after Teresa Giudice

Margaret seemingly took that to another level on Sunday with a post that showcased her, her husband, Joe Benigno, and Melissa and Joe Gorga after seemingly cutting down some trees.

“We know how to chop a tree,” she told followers.

The comments section was filled with fans who believed it was a dig at Teresa.

Margaret is called out. Pic credit: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

“The fact that once again you have to make Teresa part of your Instagram or storyline is pathetic and sad,” one fan complained.

“The four of you need to grow up and move on.”

The fan added that they shouldn’t be a part of the imminent “reboot.”

Margaret Josephs’ Teresa shade is called out. Pic credit: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

“The way she consumes your lives lol embarrassing,” another fan added.

The anti-Teresa cast members can’t stop mentioning her name

Indeed, it feels like every scene without Teresa has her because everyone is always talking about her.

Another fan wondered what it was like “to be SO obsessed with another human?”

Viewers believe Margaret Josephs is a hater. Pic credit: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

“You LITERALLY can not go without talking about her.”

“At this point you are her biggest fan,” the viewer doubled down.

Another fan felt like Margaret’s storyline on the show had run its course.

“She has no storyline,” the viewer shared.

Margaret is bitter, according to this fan. Pic credit: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

“Just bitter. Just cut her off.”

With the RHONJ Season 14 finale fast approaching, the show is poised to look very different next year, assuming it makes the cut for renewal.

Numbers have been on the downside this year, likely thanks to the cast division.

It could get a complete overhaul if it does eke out a renewal. It will be a nail-biting few months for the fans holding out hope for future seasons.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.