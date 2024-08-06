RHONJ fans react after Margaret Josephs says she was ‘vindicated’ in season finale

Margaret Josephs’ years-long feud with Teresa Giudice reached the point of no return in Sunday’s The Real Housewives of New Jersey finale, but only one got the last laugh.

As Teresa hurled insults at her nemesis during their latest public squabble at Rails Steak House, Margaret dropped the mother of all bombshells:

Jackie Goldschneider was responsible for speaking with Luis Ruelas’ ex-wife first.

The development sent shockwaves around the table and brought all the arguing to an abrupt conclusion because everyone was so stunned.

It was the first time in 14 seasons that Teresa was genuinely gagged to the point that she couldn’t form a response.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Get updates on the latest posts and more from Monsters and Critics straight to your inbox. By submitting your information you agree to our T&Cs and Privacy Policy.

Despite contradicting herself earlier in the episode during a verbal beatdown with Dolores Catania, Margaret is taking her exposing Jackie as a major win on social media.

Margaret believes she won this round

The longtime cast member took to Instagram to share a photo of her iconic quote: “You subpoenaed the wrong b**ch.”

In the caption, she wrote that she was “vindicated” following the explosive scenes.

Fans were quick to respond in the comments section about the moment.

“The irony that Teresa screamed she would be vindicated,” said one.

Margaret is getting praise. Pic credit: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

“Well I mean she does every season… but to have an attorney have a sit down and try to persuade everyone to see it her way… and then in the end who was really vindicated?”

Another fan called Margaret’s checkmate moment her pulling the rabbit “out of the hat.”

Margaret Josephs is getting praised by fans. Pic credit: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

“Marge was at her best this season.”

The fan then mentioned “the funeral arrangement,” which found Margaret sending Teresa and her attorney a floral arrangement to say goodbye to their dignity.

It was a great moment in an otherwise tame season, and it may have solidified Margaret’s future on the show.

Margaret took down Teresa. Big time. Pic credit: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

Another fan said that Margaret was “the only one that was able to put Teresa in her place.”

“You are the queen of this show.”

Could Margaret return for Season 15?

The fan felt that Margaret, Dolores, and Melissa would be great candidates for their own show.

Another critic said Margaret “absolutely killed it.”

Margaret “killed it. “Pic credit: @therealmargaretjosephs/Instagram

With so much uncertainty surrounding the future of RHONJ, it’s hard to tell where the show goes from here.

Perhaps one more scene of Teresa and Margaret coming together to air out their differences and compare notes on what they think the other has done would be beneficial for viewers.

The Rails Steak House fight burned many bridges between the ladies, so the show must recalibrate to move forward next season, assuming Bravo renews it.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.