RHONJ: Danielle Staub slams Bravo for ‘glorifying criminals’ after her appearance in Erika Jayne special

RHONJ star Danielle Staub calls out the Bravo network. Pic credit:Bravo

If you thought we saw the last of Real Housewives of New Jersey alum Danielle Staub, think again. The 58-year-old recently surprised everyone when she popped up in the newly released Hulu special The Housewife and the Hustler.

The much-talked-about documentary is about the lives of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne and her estranged husband Tom Girardi –the now embattled attorney facing multiple lawsuits.

Danielle recently posted a clip of herself from the Hulu special and the former RHONJ star also had a word or two for the Bravo network.

Danielle Staub calls out Bravo network

Danielle took center stage in the opening for The Housewife and The Hustler as she shared her two cents about the lives of Housewives and noted that they tend to flaunt wealth beyond their means.

She also called out the Bravo network in her Instagram post as well after sharing a clip of the documentary.

“The Housewife and The Hustler #rhobh. Personally, I find it all extremely disheartening!’ wrote Danielle. “Yet here we are @bravotv continues to support the Real crimes of Housewives Franchise. This isn’t entertainment! it’s the lie Bravo tells you to create a storyline. Which ironically is not reality! Bravo bends and manipulates the truth instead of simply Allowing #reality to be the storyteller.”

And in true form the controversial reality TV personality also called out her former friend and current RHONJ star Teresa Giudice as well and claimed they faked her life during her first season on the show.

“Example: Reality tv should’ve followed Teresa’s real living circumstances in S1, her home was in Lincoln Park. I don’t judge but it was old filthy and anything but luxurious, Teresa was ashamed of her home, which ironically was never seen on the show,” said Danielle. “#bravo STOP paying millions to #teresagiudice a known Criminal and A convicted felon guilty of 42 CT’s of fraud. Stop glorifying the criminals!”

“The mom-of-two added, “If the franchise continues to pay cast and promote their fake lives, so many more crimes against society will be committed! In #reality This will effect more civilians financially, emotionally, physically, and mentally!”

What about Erika Jayne?

Meanwhile, Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Erika Jayne has not said anything about the recently released Hulu special which centers around her and her now estranged husband.

However, people are still speculating about whether or not she actually knew and/or had any dealings in the alleged illegal schemes that Tom Girardi has been accused of.

At the end of last week’s show, the RHOBH star sent a text message to her castmates about her shocking divorce filing, and this season she will reportedly talk about as much of the case as she legally can on the show. So let’s wait and see what the blond has to say as the season plays out.

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills airs Wednesdays at 8/7c on Bravo.