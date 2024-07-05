RHONJ critics react to Jackie Goldschneider calling series ‘toxic’: ‘She’s already shown her true colors’

Jackie Goldschneider has been caught up in a lot of drama on The Real Housewives of New Jersey this season.

The former full-time cast member has been stirring the pot as she joins forces with Teresa Giudice to take down Margaret Josephs.

Earlier this week, Jackie did an OK! Magazine interview in which she declared that the series had become too toxic due to the fraught cast dynamics.

As a result, she believed that producers canceling the usual cast reunion was the best foot forward.

It was a rare moment of self-reflection for the 47-year-old, who has faced an uphill battle with fans throughout her tenure on the show.

While Jackie declared that she contributed to the drama, fans quickly posted their sentiments on social media.

Fans aren’t buying Jackie’s comments about the RHONJ

“I’m glad Jackie’s admitting her part but I don’t know if I’m buying this just yet,” declared one fan over the interview.

The same X user wondered whether Jackie “knows she’s about to be exposed for saying something” or if she’s merely trying to “save her job.”

Indeed, there’s no escaping that changes are coming for the show.

You can’t have the entire cast against each other and expect things to remain the same.

Despite the big questions about the show’s viewership tanking, the numbers have stabilized recently.

While they’re down from the show’s previous highs, it’s on par with some of Bravo’s other offerings.

Another fan felt Jackie’s admission was too little too late.

“Shes already shown her true colors,” the fan added, affirming their belief that she was “trying to salvage a possible return.”

“The high ground doesn’t suit u Jackie,” wrote another critic.

Jackie has been trying to take down Margaret Josephs

Another fan believed that Jackie was “chickening out” instead of showing viewers the dirt she claimed to have on Josephs.

It’s hard to believe it, but the pair were good friends at one point.

As we’ve witnessed on this show, no friendship can stand the test of time.

Josephs tried to get one up on her nemesis earlier this season when she sent co-star Dolores Catania a screenshot of Jackie calling her a “slob.”

The scene marked a turning point in one of the show’s worst seasons, but it also showcased how low the cast is willing to go to gain the upper hand.

We have some time to mull the show’s next steps because it’s on a short hiatus.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Bravo on Sundays at 8/7c. Stream Seasons 1-14 on Peacock.