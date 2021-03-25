Videos The Bachelor 90 Day Fiance Real Housewives Teen Mom Duggars Big Brother MAFS Sister Wives Below Deck Jersey Shore LPBW Selling Sunset Survivor The Challenge The Voice
RHONJ cast chimes in on Teresa Giudice’s naughty olive branch to Jackie Goldschneider


RHONJ star Teresa Giudice starts new feud with Jackie Goldschneider, castmates react
RHONJ cast comments on Teresa’s recent remarks to Jackie Goldschneider. Pic credit: Bravo

The Jackie Goldschneider and Teresa Giudice feud is still playing out on The Real Housewives of New Jersey.

The two women started off the season at odds, and although we’re a few episodes into Season 11, they still have not resolved their issues.

As a matter of fact, things were recently reignited between them.

The Jersey cast all made a trip down to the Jersey Shore for a fun-filled weekend, but things took an ugly turn during their first dinner together.

Teresa gifted all the women with vibrators but when she got to Jackie, the OG made an eye-raising remark.

“Jackie I don’t know if this is gonna fit up your a** but maybe you should try it,” said Teresa.

The RHONJ star was repeating the same sentiment that Jackie had expressed when she tried to extend an olive branch via an invite to her pool party the week prior.

Once Teresa got word about Jackie’s response, she did not take it well.

RHONJ cast chimes in on Teresa Giudice’s olive branch retaliation

The Jersey cast had a recent chat on the Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow.

They had quite a bit to say about Teresa’s latest gesture to Jackie.

Apparently, the vibrator gift was meant to be another olive branch to her castmate, but it certainly wasn’t taken in jest.

Teresa and Dolores appeared together on the Aftershow and the OG explained why she made the rude comment.

“Dolores you know why I said what I said to her. She said about the olive branch, she told me I could take the olive branch and stick it up my a**.”

Jackie Goldschneider says Teresa Giudice came to fight

During Jackie’s appearance on the Real Housewives of New Jersey Aftershow, she gave her take on the situation.

The mom-of-four believes that Teresa came to the dinner wanting to pick a fight with her.

I knew that she came to fight and I was just not in the mood for it,” commented Jackie.

“If she had given it to me and been like you know ‘here’s my olive branch,’ then I would have thought that it was really cute. But the way that she gave it to me, I was over her at that point. I just wanted nothing to do with her.”

Melissa Gorga, who is often caught between the two women, also had something to say about Teresa’s gesture.

“She did that and I was like alright here goes night one. I knew it just put such a tone into the air.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays 9/8c on Bravo.

