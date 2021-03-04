Jackie Goldschneider reveals if she thought confrontation with Teresa Giudice was going to get physical

Jackie Goldschneider reveals if she thought her fight with Teresa Giudice would become physical. Pic credit: Bravo

Real Housewives of New Jersey star Jackie Goldschneider reveals whether she expected her confrontation with costar Teresa Giudice to blow up like it did or even get physical.

Jackie appeared on the Watch What Happens Live After Show along with B Positive star and Broadway veteran Annaleigh Ashford.

One fan asked Jackie if she thought her tumultuous confrontation would get physical and if she was “ready to brawl.”

Jackie then emphatically expressed that she didn’t think her conversation with Teresa would get explosive at all.

“No, I actually thought that she would understand that it’s an analogy and that the conversation would keep going. I really did,” Jackie explained.

The RHONJ fan, Jackie and Andy Cohen all admitted that her prediction on how the conversation would go was way off.

Why the confrontation between Teresa and Jackie escalated

RHONJ Season 11 started off with drama right off the bat. The women reunited for the first time since quarantine for Jackie’s husband, Evan Goldschneider’s, birthday party.

While Jackie was enjoying the evening with her husband and friends, Teresa started spreading a rumor that she claimed to hear that Evan was cheating on Jackie.

Word got back to Jackie and she insisted that she have a face-to-face conversation with Teresa to sort out the issue before the group went away on a girls’ trip to Lake George.

They met up at Margaret Josephs house to hash out the matter. Jackie then told Teresa she had heard she’d been spreading the rumors and wanted to know who she heard it from and if she had any evidence.

When Teresa said she couldn’t disclose that information, Jackie insisted to Teresa that she needed to admt the rumor was a lie.

When Teresa refused to do that, Jackie tried to get Teresa to empathize with her by saying this rumor about her husband was just as upsetting for her as it would be if Teresa had heard a rumor that her daughter Gia “does coke in the bathroom.”

This left Teresa fuming and storming out of Margaret’s house screaming expletives.

Jackie thinks Teresa started the rumors

Even though Teresa insisted that she heard the rumors from someone, Jackie thinks that Teresa made up the rumors out of spite.

Additionally, it was disclosed that Teresa was at risk of being fired from RHONJ and created the rumors to insert herself in an interesting storyline and save her spot on the show.

Teresa has denied these claims.

New information from the most recent episode of RHONJ might also prove that Teresa may have heard these rumors from someone else.

During a boys’ night, Margaret Josephs’ husband, Joe Benigno, admitted that he had heard the rumors before.

Jackie explained during WWHL that she believes Joe meant he had heard the rumors during Evan’s birthday party when Teresa was spreading it.

While Jackie and Teresa didn’t exchange physical blows during their confrontation, it’s not likely that these women will be hugging it out anytime soon.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.