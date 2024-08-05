RHONJ cast agree their relationships are over: ‘There’s no going back’

The finale episode of The Real Housewives of New Jersey cemented the tumultuous relationships among the cast, and now there’s no going back.

The women sat down to dish about the explosive Season 14 finale, and most were in agreement that their friendships are over and done.

Dolores Catania hoped for a resolution when she organized a sitdown at Rails Steakhouse.

However, that was a disaster because things were too far gone among the women for them to come back together.

Margaret Josephs dropped a bomb about Jackie Goldschneider that spelled the end of their friendship for good.

Danielle Cabral tried to get physical with Jennifer Aydin for a second time, driving a final nail in the coffin of their short-lived friendship.

As for Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice, they’ll reconcile when pigs fly and the same goes for Rachel Fuda and even Margaret’s relationship with the OG.

So where do they go from here?

RHONJ cast says ‘there’s no going back’ after the explosive finale

Melissa dished about the Season 14 finale calling it “surreal.”

“It does feel like the last supper,” said the RHONJ star. “It’s probably the last time that we’re ever gonna order a drink in front of each other again, all of us.”

“I don’t know where the group goes from here, but I will just say there’s been a lot of great memories with a lot of the girls,” confessed the brunette beauty. “I wouldn’t take anything back.”

Danielle also opened up about the “intense” gathering with her castmates, noting that she “collapsed on the floor” when she got home that night.

As for any hopes of reconciled friendships after how things played out in the finale, Danielle doesn’t see that happening.

“What was done this year, there’s no going back,” she said.

Can any of the RHONJ friendships be salvaged?

Jackie also chimed in on the finale after an embarrassing confrontation with Margaret Josephs where her past crimes were exposed.

However, while there’s no hope for her and Margaret, she thinks some of the friendships can be salvaged.

“I don’t think the group as it is goes anywhere from here,” claimed The Weight of Beautiful author, who noted that there are some “good people” in the group, who are open to resolving things.

“I think if you take those people and you build around that we could have a really great show,” reasoned Jackie.

Rachel Fuda also commented on the group, confessing, “I don’t know if there can be a next chapter with this group of women, I just don’t know that it exists in this world.”

Check out the RHONJ cast sounding off on the season in the clip below.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs on Sundays at 8/7c on Bravo.