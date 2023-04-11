RHONJ: Caroline Manzo thinks Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice are ‘done for good’ amid family feud

While it seems as if everyone knows about the long-standing feud between Joe Gorga, Melissa Gorga, and Teresa Giudice, Caroline Manzo has seen it firsthand.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum was around both families long before their family drama hit the screen, and she recently gave her take on the issue.

Caroline has watched the deterioration of Teresa’s relationship with her only brother and his wife, and now she thinks there’s no going back.

The 61-year-old was asked if she thinks the two families are done for good, and her response was, “I think so.”

As for who she believes is the most at blame for the rift, well, she certainly doesn’t think it’s Melissa.

Viewers have taken sides in the decades-plus family feud, with some blaming Teresa for the state of the toxic relationship with her brother and sister-in-law and others siding with the OG, blaming the Gorgas for the family rift.

Caroline, however, is not one of them.

RHONJ alum Caroline Manzo sides with Melissa Gorga in the family feud

The former RHONJ star got honest during her chat with Tamra Judge and Teddi Mellencamp on their podcast, Two Ts in a Pod.

“Melissa’s not wrong,” said Caroline, when asked who should get the most blame for the family rift.

Teddi expressed that she thinks the real pot stirrers are the brother-sister duo, with Melissa caught in the crosshairs. Caroline seemed to agree.

“Over the years she’s done some crappy things…but how much can you take before you start hitting back,” she reasoned.

Caroline revealed that years before the TV show, she was “conditioned to dislike” Melissa before she even met her. While the alum didn’t mention Teresa by name, she hinted that it was because the mom of four was always saying something bad about her sister-in-law.

Caroline Manzo talks reunion between Teresa Giudice and Jacqueline Laurita

During her chat on the podcast, Caroline dished about another relationship, that of Teresa and her former BFF Jacqueline Laurita.

They started as a dynamic duo on the show until a major fallout caused them to end their friendship.

However, after years of not speaking, long-time viewers of the show were shocked and pleasantly surprised when the former friends met up in February and ended their feud.

Interestingly, Caroline was also happy to see her sister-in-law reunite with Teresa, telling Tamra and Teddi, “I thought it was great.”

“I think that they really missed each other…they really were very, very good friends,” continued Caroline. “I’m happy that they’re back together, and I hope it remains that way.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.