RHONJ: Melissa Gorga slams Teresa Giudice over ‘fake’ text messages

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star Melissa Gorga has set the record straight on what she called “fake” text messages sent from Teresa Giudice.

This week RHONJ Season 13 finally kicked off with Melissa revealing she reached out to Teresa via text after the disastrous Season 12 reunion show.

According to Melissa, Teresa didn’t reply until weeks later, inviting her and her husband, Joe Gorga, to Tre’s 50th birthday celebration.

On the show, Melissa shared glimpses of the text exchange in an attempt to prove her side of the story.

After the premiere, a new text message chain between Teresa and Melissa surfaced, disputing the latter accusations.

Now Melissa has addressed the issue in an attempt to set the record straight.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga calls out Terresa Giudice over text messages

Taking to her Instagram Story, Melissa shared a lengthy message on the topic of text messages.

“Guys! I see you’re all curious about the text messages! Someone is definitely spiraling And needs to ‘prove’ herself working overtime,” Melissa began.

The mom of three went on to claim that recent actions prove Melissa’s claim even further. She reiterated it was “crickets” from Teresa after the Season 12 reunion show hit the airwaves. Melissa says the backlash from the reunion show was what led Teresa to reach out to the Gorgas.

“Her reaching out right at the same time we were about to start filming and finally wanting to discuss our relationship and how she can fix it was FAKE! That was inauthentic and was self-serving,” the message continued.

Melissa ended her IG Story by again stating she and Joe are done with the drama. She also stated she can’t speak out too much but encourage people to watch Season 13 of The Real Housewives of New Jersey. The Bravo personality also shared a slide of screengrabs of long texts from her to Tre rehashing things last May.

Melissa uses Instagram to set the record straight. Pic credit: @melissagorga/Instagram

What are the leaked text messages Melissa Gorga refers to in her Instagram Story?

There are two sides to every story. Well, a leaked text exchanged between Melissa and Teresa indicates that the two sent multiple messages after the Season 12 reunion, which was filmed on March 31, and when Season 13 filming began on May 19.

The website All About The Real Housewives obtained various choppy text exchanges between the two sisters-in-law that indicate they are working on their relationship.

They do discredit Melissa, but she also discredits the validity of them

It appears to be another case of she said/she said when it comes to the feud between Melissa Gorga and Teresa Giudice.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs at 9/8c on Bravo.