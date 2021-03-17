RHONJ alum Kathy Wakile has no relationship with Teresa Giudice or Melissa Gorga, says ‘I wish them well’

Kathy Wakile does not speak to Melissa Gorga or Teresa Giudice. Pic credit:Bravo

It has been six years since Kathy Wakile left the Real Housewives of New Jersey but now the alum is looking back at her tumultuous time on the show.

She also explained why she no longer has a relationship with Melissa and Joe Gorga or Teresa Giudice.

Kathy joined the show during Season 3 and was the mediator between her cousins Joe and Teresa who were having conflict at the time.

However, by Season 5 Teresa was on the outs with Kathy.

Despite her once close relationship with Melissa Gorga, the RHOBH alum is no longer on speaking terms with her either.

Kathy Wakile talks drama on RHONJ

The Real Housewives of New Jersey alum was recently featured on the Bravo Insider Exclusive feature Life After Bravo.

Kathy noted that when she joined the show, she didn’t plan for all the drama that ensued– and ultimately ended her relationship with her family.

“My relationship with Teresa was great, my relationship with Melissa was great. So I thought sure we may have some words but we’ll be able to resolve it,” confessed Kathy.

“Cause we never even had a real disagreement before…And I guess you can never tell what’s gonna happen, but the cameras didn’t make it any easier,” she added.

During Kathy’s stint on the show, she was a mediator between the Giudice’s and the Gorgas but the 55-year-old maintained that her intention was not to pick sides between them.

“I never went on thinking that I was going to be on a side. It was never supposed to be a side because we were one family. There was no sides as far as I was concerned,” she stated.

In the end, Kathy got caught up in the drama between her cousins.

It didn’t work out too well for the mom-of-two because now the brother-sister duo has made up, and she has been left out in the cold.

Kathy Wakile has no relationship with the Gorgas or Teresa Giudice

During her chat on Life After Bravo, the former Bravo Housewife also dished about her current relationship with her cousins.

“With my cousins, I don’t have a relationship,” admitted Kathy. “I wish them well but I’ve moved on.”

She continued, “You know you try to do the best you can in a relationship, and that happens in real life. That happens without reality TV taking a part in it.”

Another sad fact Kathy revealed is that she is on longer friends with Melissa Gorga either.

The two were great friends on the show, but it seems Kathy’s rocky relationship with Teresa and Joe also affected her friendship with Melissa.

“A funny thing happens with reality TV,” explained the former RHONJ star. “It’s a small blurb in a small part in your life and you live your life and whatever gets aired gets aired and you’re still living your life.”

She continued, “But… people live in that bubble and they don’t realize that there’s a whole world outside of the bubble. It’s sad that that happens but yeah, we stepped out of the bubble.”

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.