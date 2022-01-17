RHOM: Larsa Pippen has officially sworn off dating professional athletes

Larsa is single and ready to mingle in 2022. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen has officially sworn off dating professional athletes after her divorce from Scottie Pippen and break-up with Malik Beasley.

Larsa has revealed that starting a new chapter in her life means trying to expand her world. After spending decades in the basketball world thanks to her relationship with Scottie, Larsa no longer wants to date professional athletes.

However, swearing off professional athletes may prove harder than the RHOM star anticipated. Larsa has been entangled in the basketball world for decades. Although she has no regrets, Larsa is ready to branch out from professional athletes as she returns to dating.

Hot on the heels of news that her divorce from Scottie has been finalized, Larsa has spoken out about what’s next for her personally.

In a recent interview with Us Weekly to promote The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4, Larsa got real about dating. She explained why in the past she has leaned toward dating professional athletes.

“It’s almost like a nurse and a doctor — if you’re a nurse and you’ve worked in a hospital, you’re more likely to like have friends that are doctors,” the reality TV personality expressed. “So, I feel like I’ve been in the basketball world for so long that I feel like I’m just surrounded by that world,It’s not like I go look for it. It’s just there, you know?”

Larsa then shared she is working to change her dating pattern.

“I’m trying to avoid athletes. If that’s the question, I’m definitely trying to avoid athletes,” she stated.

Larsa Pippen from RHOM has no regrets about dating athletes

While dating professional athletes isn’t something Larsa plans for her future, she has no regrets about her past relationships with basketball players.

Scottie and Larsa were married for over two decades. They share three children and are committed to co-parenting their kids.

Last spring Larsa made headlines when she was spotted with Malik, who was still married to Montana Yao. Larsa and Malik called it quits a few months later.

“I don’t wanna give too much life to my past relationship. I just think you learn from all your mistakes. You grow every day, and I just feel like I’m in a better place today than I was yesterday,” Larsa spilled.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock.