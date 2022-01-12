Larsa Pippen and NBA legend Scottie Pippen finalize divorce after 20-year marriage

Larsa is enjoying the single life and success of The Real Housewives of Miami following her divorce. Pic credit: Peacock and ©ImageCollect/GTCRFOTO

Larsa Pippen and NBA legend Scottie Pippen have finalized their divorce after 20 years of marriage.

The former couple got married n 1997 and are parents to four children, Scotty Jr., Preston, Justin, and Sophia. In 2016, Scottie and Larsa announced they were calling it quits. They briefly reconciled in 2017, but Larsa ultimately filed for divorce again in 2018.

Rumors Larsa cheated on Scottie with rapper Future ran ramped after Larsa filed for divorce from Scottie. The Real Housewives of Miami star has repeatedly denied she was unfaithful to her ex-husband.

US Weekly was first to break the news that Scottie and Larsa are legally single again.

“I can confirm that Scottie and Larsa Pippen are now divorced and that the divorce was finalized on December 15, 2021. All issues were resolved amicably. The parties are now focusing successfully co-parenting their remaining minor children,” Larsa’s lawyer, David J. Glass, revealed to the weekly magazine.

Although Larsa has often referred to her ex-husband as her best friend, their relationship hit a snag when she began dating Malik Beasley. During an episode of RHOM, Larsa spilled Scottie referred to Malik as a loser and dissed her for dating him. Larsa and Malik have since ended their romance.

Larsa’s focused on her career and being single

These days Larsa is focused on her career and living her best single life. Larsa wants to leave the past in the past and look forward to her bright future.

“Larsa is relieved to have the entire process behind her and is happy that she and Scottie managed to keep their private lives largely private,” her lawyer shared with HollywoodLife.

The reboot of The Real Housewives of Miami has given Larsa a platform to promote her jewelry line and set the record straight on rumors about her. On the Season 4 premiere of RHOM, Larsa commented she’s in a great place following her spilt from Scottie.

Larsa also admitted people thought she wouldn’t survive without Scottie or her one-time good friend Kim Kardashian. The latter and Larsa had a falling out a couple of years ago, but Larsa insists they are in a good place now.

Along with reviving her reality TV career, Larsa has been busy growing her OnlyFans career. Larsa shared on The Real Housewives of Miami Season 4 premiere that her OnlyFans side hustle earns her nearly $10,000 a day.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock.