RHOM: Larsa Pippen gives update on relationship with Kim Kardashian, will reveal more on the show

Larsa Pippen shares an update on her relationship with Kim Kardashian. Pic credit: Bravo/E!

Larsa Pippen was once very tight with Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney Kardashian but they had a mysterious falling out a few years ago. Rumors emerged that Larsa had a fling with Khloe Kardashian’s boyfriend Tristan Thompson and it was also said that Kim’s now estranged husband Kanye West had a problem with Larsa and Kim’s friendship.

The sisters haven’t said anything about the falling out but Larsa admitted to feeling betrayed after the family turned their backs on her.

However, we might be hearing more about what really caused the rift between them in an upcoming episode of The Real Housewives of Miami although it’s still unclear just how much Larsa will reveal.

Larsa just shared an update on the status of her relationship with Kim during a recent interview and admitted that the tide has turned since their surprising fallout.

It seems Kanye and Kim’s breakup might have been a good thing for Larsa and Kim’s relationship based on an update she just gave.

During a recent interview with Entertainment Tonight, the Real Housewives of Miami star confessed that things have taken a turn for the better between her and the Kardashians.

She revealed that her relationship with Kim Kardashian is good despite their 2019 rift and the reality TV personality had nothing but good things to say about the famous family.

“Honestly, Kim and I are in a good place,” said Larsa.

As for the other Kardashian, she admitted, “I love them, I love her…I wish nothing but great things for them. I feel like they wish nothing but great things for me.”

Larsa Pippen will share her side of the story on RHOM

The Real Housewives of Miami star might share more about what caused the rift as Season 4 continues to play out. Kim Kardashian’s name was even brought up during a scene with the group where castmate Adriana de Moura accused Larsa of trying to look like the SKIMS mogul.

However, Larsa is not surprised her name is a major topic of conversation on the newly revamped franchise.

“I kind of expected it,” she confessed.

As for her decision to be a part of the Season 4 cast, the 47-year-old said it will allow her to share her side of the story.

“I never give my side of the story. I’m always the kind of friend or whatever that doesn’t really give her side of the story,” said Larsa. “This kind of gives me a chance to give my side of the story, so I was really excited about that.”

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock.