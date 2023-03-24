RHOM: Larsa Pippen defends her box braids on vacation: ‘I’m not white’

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen is known for showing off her high fashion and gorgeous glam whenever she can.

With her stunning good looks, Larsa turns heads everywhere she goes, but she has recently been under fire for a questionable vacation look.

While on a cast trip with her fellow Housewives to the Bahamas, Larsa was in the island spirit and sported box braids in her hair.

Andy asked Larsa directly while making sure to still tell her how great she looked, “Do you think it’s really culturally appropriate? I think you’re going to get a lot of backlash.”

Larsa, who is Lebanese and Syrian, clapped back, saying, “I mean, I’m not white. So I don’t know — my mom used to wear braids.”

She added that she has been getting her hair braided for decades, even when she was young. Larsa’s four kids she shares with Scottie Pippen also regularly get their hair braided.

Larsa ended the topic with a simple explanation — “I’m going on a trip, I don’t want to have to deal with my hair.”

Larsa Pippen got in trouble with boss Andy Cohen at the RHOM reunion

The second installment of the Season 5 reunion was high drama, and host Andy Cohen is now speaking out on why he yelled at Miami OG Housewife Larsa Pippen.

After Larsa openly criticized co-star Dr. Nicole Martin for having a child before she was married to fiance Anthony, Andy erupted at Larsa, telling her it was “an a**hole thing to say.”

Andy spoke out about his reaction on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, saying, “It will come as no surprise to anyone why I got so heated,” he said. “I’m a single dad of two children, so there is no other person; there is no other parent.”

He admitted the topic is a sensitive one to him, and he felt the need to defend Nicole.

Larsa Pippen ‘so in love’ with new controversial boyfriend

For months, Larsa denied that she had anything romantic with Marcus Jordan in December and that she and Marcus were just good friends, clarifying that her focus was “my businesses, my family, and having fun.”

But in January of 2023, Larsa confirmed the rumors via an Instagram post, sharing a snapshot of the couple posing with a huge floral arrangement in the shape of his dad’s iconic number 23 Chicago Bulls jersey.

Miami Housewife Alexia Nepola said in an interview she was “super happy” for Larsa, adding, “I’m always rooting for love.”

Alexia revealed that she had already met Marcus and spent time with the couple and that after seeing them together, she understood why Larsa is “so in love with Marcus and why Marcus is so in love with her.”

The Real Housewives of Miami Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Peacock.