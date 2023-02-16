Things are heating up between The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen and her boyfriend, entrepreneur Marcus Jordan.

After months of denying the dating rumors, Larsa, 48, and Marcus, 32, finally confirmed their romance via Instagram last month.

Now the two are amping up their public displays of affection with a pair of heartfelt Valentine’s Day social media shout-outs.

On Tuesday, Marcus shared a snap of Larsa holding two massive bouquets, along with the caption: “Three words, 8 letters. Happy Valentines Day, Babe.”

Meanwhile, Larsa posted a shot of the couple on a beach, with palm trees and a blue sky in the background.

The reality TV star wore tiny, curve-hugging jean shorts and a black bikini top while posing hand in hand with her new love.

“My forever Valentine,” Larsa captioned her post, adding a red heart emoji.

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship timeline

Larsa and Marcus, the second oldest son of NBA legend Michael Jordan, first sparked rumors of romance in September 2022 when they were spotted in Miami grabbing lunch.

A month later, the couple was seen snuggling up after leaving a Halloween party together in Queens, New York, and in December, they reunited in Miami for a romantic date night.

For months, Larsa denied that there was anything romantic between them, telling Page Six in December that she and Marcus were just good friends and that her focus was on “my businesses, my family, and having fun.”

But in January of 2023, Larsa seemed to confirm the rumors via Instagram post, sharing a snapshot of the couple posing with a huge floral arrangement in the shape of his dad’s iconic number 23 Chicago Bulls jersey.

Larsa Pippen ‘so in love’ with new boyfriend Marcus Jordan

Marcus isn’t the only one with NBA connections. Larsa was previously married to Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, who famously played for the Bulls alongside Marcus’s dad for more than two decades.

The former couple first separated in 2016 and finalized their divorce last winter. They have four children together: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 14.

After so many years of marriage, Larsa’s friends and co-stars on The Real Housewives of Miami are happy to see her moving on.

Earlier this month, RHOM’s Alexia Nepola said in an interview she was “super happy” for Larsa, adding, “I’m always rooting for love.”

Alexia revealed that she had already met Marcus and spent time with the couple and that after seeing them together, she understood why Larsa is “so in love with Marcus and why Marcus is so in love with her.”

The Real Housewives of Miami Seasons 1-5 are currently streaming on Peacock.