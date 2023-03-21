Andy Cohen explains why he lost his temper at Larsa Pippen during RHOM reunion

The Real Housewives of Miami is one of the hottest reality shows right now, and the explosive drama keeps viewers hooked every week.

The second installment of the Season 5 reunion was no exception, and Bravo chief/reunion host Andy Cohen is speaking out on why he yelled at Miami OG Housewife Larsa Pippen.

After Larsa openly criticized co-star Dr. Nicole Martin for having a child before she was married to fiance Anthony, Andy erupted at Larsa, telling her it was “an a**hole thing to say.”

Andy spoke out about his reaction on his SiriusXM show Radio Andy, saying, “It will come as no surprise to anyone why I got so heated,” he said. “I’m a single dad of two children, so there is no other person; there is no other parent.”

He admitted the topic is a sensitive one to him, and he felt the need to defend Nicole.

The Watch What Happens Live host later publicly apologized to Larsa for snapping at her, saying, “I don’t like screaming at women.”

Andy posted a behind-the-scenes reunion video in January and told his fans that he “didn’t have ‘screaming at Larsa’ on my bingo card today.”

RHOM: Larsa Pippen makes a reunion confession that shocks viewers

During the second part of The Real Housewives of Miami reunion, Larsa dropped a bomb about her sex life with her former husband, NBA superstar Scottie Pippen.

“I always had sex four times a night,’ the mom-of-four admitted, continuing: “I had sex four times a night every night. I never had a day off for 23 years.”

Larsa’s castmates and Andy Cohen were stunned and had tons of questions for her. Andy joked that “Marcus has really big shoes to fill,” to which Larsa responded by boasting that her new boyfriend, Marcus Jordan wears size 15 shoes.

Larsa and Scottie were married for nearly 20 years before separating and then reconciling before finally divorcing in 2021. The pair share four children from their marriage, including Los Angeles Lakers player Scotty Jr.

Larsa Pippen’s new relationship is turning heads for many reasons

Larsa and Marcus sparked dating rumors in the fall of 2022 when they were spotted out having lunch in Miami, but the couple didn’t confirm the relationship until late last month.

Marcus, 32, owns and operates the Florida sportswear boutique Trophy Room. He’s also the second oldest son of basketball legend Michael Jordan, who has famously feuded with Scottie Pippen for decades.

Larsa and Marcus also have a significant age difference of 14 years, but his age doesn’t seem to bother Larsa or her castmates. Housewife Alexia Nepola said after she met Marcus, she could see why Larsa is “so in love with Marcus and why Marcus is so in love with her.”

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock.