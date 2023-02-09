RHOM’s Larsa Pippen ‘so in love’ with new boyfriend Marcus Jordan

The Real Housewives of Miami star Larsa Pippen is head over heels for her new boyfriend, entrepreneur Marcus Jordan.

The two first sparked dating rumors in the fall of 2022, when they were seen grabbing lunch together, but didn’t confirm the relationship until late last month.

Marcus, 32, owns and operates the Florida sportswear boutique Trophy Room. He’s also the second oldest son of basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Larsa, of course, has NBA connections of her own. The reality star was previously married to Hall of Famer Scottie Pippen, who famously played alongside Marcus’s dad for the Chicago Bulls.

Larsa and Scottie were married for more than two decades before splitting in 2018. The former couple share four children: Scotty Jr., 22, Preston, 20, Justin, 17, and Sophia, 14.

But now the Bravo mainstay seems to be moving on — and her friends and co-stars couldn’t be happier.

“I’m super happy for her,” RHOM’s Alexia Nepola told OK this week. “I’m always rooting for love.”

Larsa Pippen and Marcus Jordan’s relationship timeline

Larsa and Marcus first sparked speculation in September 2022, when they were spotted getting lunch together in Miami.

In October, the pair snuggled up after leaving a Halloween party together in Queens, New York; and in December, they were again seen out together in Miami for a romantic date night.

Even as the rumors swirled, Larsa insisted that she and Marcus were nothing more than good friends, telling Page Six in December that she was “focusing on my businesses, my family, and having fun.”

But late last month, the reality star seemed to confirm the rumors as she made the new relationship Instagram official. Larsa shared a snapshot of herself and Marcus posing with a floral tribute to his dad’s iconic number 23 Chicago Bulls jersey.

RHOM’s Alexia Nepola says Larsa is ‘so in love’

Speaking with the outlet, Alexia said she was thrilled about the new romance — and definitely approves of Marcus.

The RHOM fan favorite revealed that she and co-star Marysol Patton even went to lunch with the new couple after the Season 5 reunion.

After spending time with him in person, Alexia said she understood why Larsa is “so in love with Marcus and why Marcus is so in love with her.”

Alexia added that she also understood why Larsa would keep the relationship quiet.

“I respect Larsa when she said he was just a friend because guess what? He was a friend! He was in the friend zone,” the Bravo star said.

“When she felt it, then it was time to make it official and they did. I respect that.”

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock.