Larsa Pippen went into intimate detail about her sex life with her ex-husband Scottie Pippen.

During the part two reunion finale of The Real Housewives of Miami, the reality TV star said the intimacy schedule with Scottie left her exhausted.

“[I] always had sex four times a night,’ the 48-year-old said, continuing: “I had sex four times a night every night. I never had a day off for 23 years.”

The revelation left her RHOM castmates and host Andy Cohen stunned.

Cohen then jokingly quipped that “Marcus has really big shoes to fill,” to which Larsa responded by boasting that her boyfriend Marcus wears size 15 shoes.

Larsa and Scottie were married for nearly 20 years before separating and then reconciling before finally divorcing in 2021. The pair share three children from their marriage, including NBA player Scotty Jr.

The reality TV star was linked to Michael Jordan’s son, Marcus Jordan, in September last year, but she insisted the pair were just friends at the time.

Larsa Pippen reveals whether she would change her last name to Jordan

During the RHOC tell-all, Larsa said that she was open to potentially changing her last name if she was to marry Marcus.

“I would definitely change my last name for whomever I married, that’s for sure,” she said.

Larsa also told Cohen that she wasn’t interested in speaking about her current relationship with Scottie but was comfortable opening up about her new boyfriend.

Pippen and the older Jordan were teammates in the ’80s and ’90s and won several NBA championship titles during their tenure with the Chicago Bulls.

In 2020, the ESPN docuseries The Last Dance renewed interest in the relationship between the NBA stars and consequently put a spotlight on Larsa’s relationship with Michael’s son.

She also addressed rumors that she knew Marcus when he was a teen during her marriage with Pippen.

“I just met him a few years ago. I never met him before. I was with Scottie the very last year that he played with Michael,” she said. “Michael and his wife were going through a divorce, so I never met his wife, never met his kids. It wasn’t like we had families that were intertwined. I never knew them.”

Larsa Pippen enjoys beach day with Marcus Jordan

Larsa went Instagram official with her boyfriend Marcus in January, and the pair have continued to pack on the PDA ever since.

In a recent Instagram post, Larsa shared a selfie with Marcus for a day on the beach.

Last month, the RHOM veteran declared Marcus her “forever Valentine,” along with a photo of the pair on a beach.

In an interview with Tamron Hall, Larsa gave more details about her relationship with Marcus and said he gets along with her children, and she has been getting to know his father, Michael, and his family.