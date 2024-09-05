RHOM fans react as Bravo seemingly confirms Season 7 cast: ‘I really hope Bravo does not ruin this franchise’

Bravo has long treated The Real Housewives of Miami like an afterthought, so we’re not surprised that production on Season 7 has yet to commence despite the previous season wrapping almost seven months ago.

By this point in the year, we should be eagerly awaiting a premiere date for the fan-favorite reality series.

Instead, we’re waiting for the official cast reveal and filming to begin.

Bravo seemingly acknowledged that the show is returning for Season 7 on its social media channels on Thursday, announcing that the “whole” cast of RHOM will be at Bravo Fan Fest in November.

The footage then showcased Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, Nicole Martin, Marysol Patton, Kiki Barth, and Adriana de Moura.

While this doesn’t confirm that the entire Season 6 cast will return, it’s hard to imagine the network promoting the previous season.

RHOM has been a dominant force since it was rebooted in 2021 and has remained consistently good since, putting out three top-tier seasons.

A cast overhaul was teased

Reports earlier this year claimed that there would be an RHOM cast overhaul. It raised concerns.

Fans took to the comments section to share their thoughts on the delay and the cast.

“I really hope Bravo does not ruin this franchise like NYC, NJ, & ATL,” one fan wrote.

All three of the shows mentioned by the viewer have experienced a downturn in ratings and fallen out of favor with fans, so it is a worry that the same fate could await RHOM.

“Do not touch this cast,” another fan warned. “You can shift positions on the show but all ladies must stay.”

The fan makes a valid point because these ladies know how to bring great TV to the small screen.

Plus, Kiki should grab a mojito and become a full-time cast member because she’s been one of the best Real Housewives ever.

“Y’all better get cameras on our girls ASAP,” another viewer wrote.

There have been many changes for the RHOM ladies

The women have experienced many changes in the last year since filming wrapped. It might require additional filming.

“Ok but when yall gonna start filming them?” another fan wondered.

“So much is going on in Miami with no cameras. Julia adoption, Nicole new home and baby, Lenny got dumped, Alexia divorce, Guerdy recovery, etc,” the viewer added.

If this amount happened off-screen for any of the other cities, cameras would have picked back up sooner to capture the aftermath.

It makes us wonder what Bravo has planned for the show long-term. Hopefully, this means the cast will have lots to discuss whenever the show returns.

The Real Housewives of Miami is on hiatus at Bravo. Stream Seasons 1-6 on Peacock.