Will RHOM return for Season 7 after Bravo bounced it around the schedule?

We know it’s early, but we have a reason to sip some mojitos.

After months of being treated like an afterthought by Bravo, The Real Housewives of Miami has been renewed for Season 7.

While the show has consistently delivered in the drama department, the parameters for renewal changed somewhat when the show moved from Peacock to Bravo for its sixth season.

NBCUniversal must have been happy with its streaming performance even to consider changing it from a streaming-original to linear-first in the first place.

Sadly, Bravo has bounced it around the schedule, burying episodes on weeks when other, more successful shows like The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills are off.

The most recent twist in the tale was moving the show to Thursdays for the final two episodes of its reunion to make way for Erika Jayne’s Bet It All on Blonde RHOBH spinoff.

RHOM should return to Peacock

The best approach would be to take the show back to Peacock because Bravo is not afraid to throw it to the wolves in favor of its other shows.

The good news is that we’re getting a seventh season, but the network’s treatment of the show leads us to believe there might be some big changes, including a reduced budget to make it more financially feasible.

Without releasing Peacock numbers, we don’t know if it’s still this big hit it was portrayed to be for its first two seasons on the platform.

The sad part is that the show doesn’t get its deserved recognition. With six full-time housewives and three friends, the only thing we’d change is to make the show have nine full-time housewives and bring everyone back.

The entire cast deserves to hold a mojito

The truth is that every single member of the cast clocks in to deliver a show that grabs your attention and doesn’t let go until the episodes are over.

Hopefully, Bravo will nurture it back into the hit it is because it is the gold standard of shows in the long-running Real Housewives franchise.

The reunion alone has delivered countless iconic moments, including Alexia Nepola and Larsa Pippen arguing backstage about who the better friend is.

It’s petty, but petty reality TV is comfort food for a tired mind, so we’ll tune in as long as this one is on the air.

We’re headed into a Real Housewives hiatus

With RHOBH, RHOM, and The Real Housewives of Potomac ending their seasons soon, Bravo will take a breather from the franchise until The Real Housewives of New Jersey returns in May.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently on hiatus. Season 7 is set to premiere in late 2024 or early 2025.