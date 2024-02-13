RHOM remains the best show in the franchise, but why doesn’t it get the attention it deserves?

The Real Housewives of Miami was a diamond in the rough when it launched on Bravo in 2011.

Despite getting rave reviews from viewers and delivering plenty of drama, the series was canceled in 2013.

Thanks to fan demands, it returned to the air as a Peacock original in 2021, where it spent two seasons before returning to Bravo.

Armed with a mix of old and new cast members, the revamp grabbed our attention and hasn’t let go since.

Every cast member delivers in all the areas expected, including the housewives’ friends, who sometimes overshadow the main stars.

It’s been quite the journey, but unfortunately, the show hasn’t cut through the cultural zeitgeist like the other cities.

RHOM had to perform well to get renewed at Peacock

Peacock never released viewership statistics for the two seasons it spent as an exclusive to the streaming platform, but it had to have performed well enough to get renewed and be sent back to Bravo.

Initially, it seemed like the cable network was invested in making the show a hit by pairing it up with The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

Unfortunately, the show loses over half of its lead-in, signaling viewers don’t want to watch two dramatic Real Housewives series back-to-back.

We’ve had three top-tier seasons in a row. Currently, we have Guerdy Abraira battling cancer, Lisa Hochstein being called out for her insensitive actions, and plenty of other drama that should be driving the conversation on social media.

But the show doesn’t get the attention it deserves, which makes us think people believe it isn’t worthy of that attention.

RHOM is getting better with age

Consistency is critical to the success of any show, but somehow, RHOM is getting better with age because you can tell that this is a genuine group of friends.

They have their disagreements, and you see them working through them. That’s far more interesting than watching a group put together and passed off as friends, like the RHONY reboot.

One of the biggest criticisms of newer seasons of other shows across the Real Housewives universe is the lack of wealth you’d expect from these shows.

RHOM is the answer to all that, with beautiful homes that cost a lot of money, and the cast members show off that wealth on-screen.

The series is a palate cleanser for the entire franchise, and it’s a shame more people aren’t embracing it.

Bravo seems intent on destroying RHOM

Bravo’s handling of the series hasn’t been the best, and bumping the final two episodes of the season to a new night to make way for Erika Jayne’s Bet It All on Blonde doesn’t instill the hope that the series will be treated well soon.

An ideal scenario would be to find the show back on Peacock exclusively because we fear it could be canceled with how it’s currently being treated.

For now, we’ll enjoy it while it lasts.

RHOM airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.