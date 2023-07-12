Miami Housewife Guerdy Abraira shaves her head and reveals ‘chemo starts now’

Guerdy Abraira shared the heartbreaking news earlier this year that she was diagnosed with cancer, and now it’s time to start chemotherapy.

The Real Housewives of Miami star shared the update on social media along with a photo of her shaved head.

Guerdy — who looks stunning in the photos — said she decided to be proactive and shave off her hair because she knows that it will start to fall out during treatment.

The mom of two noted in her message that while the journey has been hard, it is making her even stronger.

Back in March, Guerdy did a regular mammogram checkup, and while she was enjoying a vacation in St. Barts, she got the call from her doctor, and he relayed the news.

Guerdy took some time away from social media to process the news, and in May, she revealed her cancer diagnosis on Instagram.

RHOM star Guerdy Abraira shaves her head and gets ready for chemotherapy

The RHOM star revealed months ago that she was preparing for an upcoming surgery, which would be followed by a treatment plan. Well, the time has come, and Guerdy is about to start chemotherapy.

In her latest Instagram update, the Haitian beauty showed off her newly shaved head while all glammed up with bold red lips and large hoop earrings.

“CHEMO STARTS NOW – decided to be proactive and shave it off yesterday before I start treatment and before it falls off,” Guerdy wrote in her caption. “Even though this is a hard journey, I’m thankful for everything in my life including this humbling experience which is making me even stronger.”

Guerdy’s husband Russel was the one who shaved his wife’s head, and there’s a photo of him in action in the slide.

“SWIPE ➡️ to see Russell with those clippers!” said Guerdy, who also thanked her glam team in the post.

The popular event stylist told her 121,000 Instagram followers that she’ll still wear wigs occasionally.

However, Guerdy noted, “If you see me out like this… don’t freak out! It’s still me…with way less hair 🤩 #breastcancer #guerdyabraira #rhom #chemotherapy #cancer #GUERDYFIGHT.”

Bravo Housewives shower Guerdy Abraira with love and support

After sharing the post online, several Bravo Housewives took to the comment section to shower Guerdy with love and support.

Guerdy’s castmate Nicole Martin told her, “Beautiful anyway and every day ❤️.”

The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills star Garcelle Beauvais wrote, “With that face you can wear any hair style ❤️🙏🏽.”

RHOC cast member Tamra Judge said, “You look even more beautiful now that we can see more of your gorgeous face. Praying for you 🙌.”

Jersey Housewife Dolores Catania said, “Soooo beautiful.”

“You are gorgeous!! I’m sending you tons of love ❤️,” added Jackie Goldschneider.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently on hiatus.