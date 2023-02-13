RHONJ: Melissa Gorga paints the town with these stylish Bravo stars

Melissa Gorga enjoyed a fun-filled weekend with her castmate Dolores Catania and other Bravolebrities.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey star was a special guest at the Virtual-Reali-Tea live show in New York City, and she snapped photos with Miami Housewife Guerdy Abraira and Summer House’s Lindsay Hubbard.

The women also brought their men along as they took part in a live couple’s podcast, which kicked off on Friday.

Melissa’s husband Joe Gorga was front and center but the real fun took place when she joined forces with the women who were all dressed in stylish outfits.

She shared photos of their backstage fun on Instagram, as they happily posed for snapshots on the carpet.

Sign up for our newsletter!

“Let’s paint the town girls💅🏼 @lindshubbs @guerdydesign @dolorescatania #rhonj #summerhouse #rhom,” she captioned the post.

Melissa looked glam for the event, opting for a shimmery, strapless minidress paired with black knee-high boots. Dolores Catania chose black as well, and she stood out in sequined pants and a black, silk top.

Meanwhile, Guerdy added some color to the mix in a chic purple dress with large cutouts, much like Lindsay who was pretty in pink.

Melissa and Joe Gorga dish on their marriage

Melissa was joined by her husband Joe Gorga on a couple’s panel for Page Six’s Virtual Reali-Tea podcast and they opened up about their nearly 20-year marriage.

Joe took the lead when asked about the secret to their longevity and noted that it’s due to being intimate.

“Listen, if you don’t do it, you walk around and you become roommates. I don’t want a roommate that costs me a lot of money,” said Joe.

The couple also opened up about their biggest turn-offs during the chat and Melissa made it clear that hers is “chewing with food in his mouth.”

The Bravo couple is still going strong after 19 years of marriage having tied the knot in 2004.

Back in Season 11, the pair hit a snag in their relationship and some tense moments played out on the show. During the finale episode, Melissa confessed to begin worried about her marriage.

However, by Season 12, they had hashed out their issues and Joe and Melissa seem to be doing better than ever these days.

RHONJ star Melissa Gorga promotes the Melissa Gorga Fitness Collection

Melissa has had several accomplishments under her belt since joining the show, one being her fitness line.

She made strides with the Melissa Gorga Fitness collection in 2022 and announced that the items would be available in retail stores.

The 43-year-old shared her excitement in an Instagram post, writing, “Someone pinch me! This has always been a goal for me🙌🏼 Work hard Play Hard!”

She continued, “My at home fitness accessory line is available in all big retail stores💪🏼 And Now!!! You can get it online as well!!!”

Melissa’s range of workout items has a touch of her style with lots of pink, blue, and animal print options.

The collection includes push-up bars, balance boards, twisting discs, and kettlebells. You can also purchase jump ropes, resistance bands, ankle weights, and much more.

The Real Housewives of New Jersey airs Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.