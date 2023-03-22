RHOM: Martina Navratilova ‘finally’ cancer-free but adoption journey is likely over

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova is finally cancer-free – but after months of grueling treatment, she and her wife, The Real Housewives of Miami star Julia Lemigova, likely won’t be moving forward with their plans to adopt.

In January, Navratilova revealed that she had been diagnosed with both throat and breast cancer.

In a statement at the time, she said that the “double whammy” of her dual diagnoses was “serious but still fixable,” and that she was hoping for a “favorable outcome.”

“It’s going to stink for a while, but I’ll fight with all have I got,” the legendary tennis champ said.

Now, after undergoing months of chemotherapy, she is finally cancer-free.

On Tuesday, Lemigova took to Instagram to share the happy news, writing, “Our champion has won her battle against not one, but two cancers.”

Still, after the health scare, the couple most likely won’t follow through on their plans to adopt a baby.

Tennis legend Martina Navratilova opens up about cancer scare

Earlier this week, Navratilova opened up about her cancer battle in an interview with Piers Morgan, explaining that after months of radiation, her doctors have pronounced her as “good to go.”

But on a less happy note, the tennis champ also revealed that her and Lemigova’s plans for adoption have since been “put on hold.”

“We were thinking about adopting,” an emotional Navratilova told the TV host, but “I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

The prospect of adopting, she told Morgan, was a “nice thought for a while”; but the recent cancer scare, she said, has “brought it into sharp focus.”

“I’m not really the youngest anymore and I don’t want to be the grandmother on the playground,” the tennis ace, 66, said.

Plus, after a grueling two months of chemotherapy, Navratilova explained, she doesn’t have the “energy” to pursue an adoption, adding that the process would be “too complicated” given her recent health scare.

Martina Navratilova and wife Julia Lemigova making history on RHOM

Last December, Lemigova also opened up about navigating the complex adoption process during The Real Housewives of Miami’s Season 5 reunion.

“When you’re adopting a child, it has to be about the child,” she told host Andy Cohen, adding that at the moment, her focus was “on Martina” and her wife’s recovery.

Lemigova has two daughters – Victoria, 23, and Emma, 16 – from previous relationships.

She and Navratilova have been together since 2006. They got engaged at the US Open in September 2014, and married in New York City the following December.

When Lemigova joined the cast of RHOM, she and Navratilova also became the first same-sex couple to appear as full-time cast members on any Real Housewives franchise.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently streaming on Peacock.