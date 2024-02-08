Kiki Barth’s epic Lisa Hochstein takedown on RHOM confirms she deserves a mojito

Ever since The Real Housewives of Miami returned from a near-decade hiatus in 2021, Kiki Barth has been offering commentary on the drama between the cast members.

She’s never had a dull moment and has won a legion of fans along the way, so it’s disconcerting that she’s yet to snatch a mojito to become a full-fledged Real Housewife.

On recent episodes of the Bravo reality series, Barth has upped her game considerably, calling out the women when they’re in the wrong and not backing down.

What’s been the most surprising is her feud with Lisa Hochstein.

Hochstein won many fans last season amid her divorce from Lenny Hochstein, but it seems like she’s embracing her villain era this year.

She disappears for episodes on end and reappears with the most outlandish takes on situations, and it hasn’t gone unnoticed by Barth.

The RHOM ladies are close friends

The beauty of the RHOM cast is that, despite their differences, they are friends, but certain things make us question whether Hochstein is there for Barth in the same way she has been for her.

With their feud reaching dizzying heights during a cast trip, it’s becoming increasingly apparent that Hochstein is too self-absorbed to take on board any of Barth’s valid complaints.

How do you be friends with someone who doesn’t care about your past or know your kid’s name?

The math isn’t mathing here because Hochstein continually dragged her co-star through the mud for the slightest things on the trip until Barth couldn’t take it any longer and eviscerated her one-time friend with a more authentic takedown than the Reality Von Tease one on RHOSLC.

Lisa Hochstein has gone too far

Hochstein feigning ignorance about the comments she made when the case rode by river huts was even more concerning, but what was obvious was that Barth had held on to so much of the comments said about her and needed to let her feelings be heard.

As bizarre as it was, the takedown was captivating because Barth recognized that her Hochstein had gone through something big, but Hochstein couldn’t do the same for her.

Bringing karma into a conversation about someone’s divorce as a dig isn’t something I’d usually be all for, but Hochstein was goading Barth into doing something about it.

With another couple of episodes remaining this season, it will be interesting to see whether they can patch things up or if this feud will be dragged into the reunion and another season.

Kiki Barth should snatch Lisa Hochstein’s mojito

The best foot forward here would be to demote Hochstein because what is she bringing to the series aside from shade and one-sided drama?

Barth has all the makings of a top-tier housewife, but the producers would need to give her a shot to see whether she’d be worthwhile.

The sad part is that she’s been delivering content you’d expect from a full-time cast member while being paid as a friend, which isn’t very good.

It’s about time the series gave her the status and salary she deserves for her contribution to the show.

Do friends of housewives do more than the main cast?

Then again, the series has a long history of housewives’ friends delivering the best drama. And, it should think about moving back to Peacock.

It’s a travesty that Adriana de Moura is being kept from reclaiming her housewife status, too, but that’s a conversation for another day.

The Real Housewives of Miami airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.