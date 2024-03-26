RHOM Season 7 production reportedly postponed as series eyes cast overhaul

Thanks to its flawless cast, The Real Housewives of Miami has long been the crown jewel in the sprawling Real Housewives franchise.

You don’t remain unchanged for three consecutive seasons if there isn’t a problem.

The ladies know how to deliver a good season of TV, but sadly, producers have other ideas for Season 7.

Queens of Bravo revealed that production on the next season has been pushed to late 2024.

Typically, the cameras get back up weeks after the end of the previous season has finished airing.

That doesn’t seem to be the plan this year because we’re also getting some cast changes ahead of Season 7.

Big changes are on the way for RHOM Season 7

RHOM’s current cast includes Alexia Nepola, Larsa Pippen, Lisa Hochstein, Guerdy Abraira, Julia Lemigova, and Nicole Martin as full-time cast members.

🚨 BREAKING 🚨 Since the news is coming out, our sources are confirming the following:#RHOM will have a Fall production start date and there will be cast changes 🥺 pic.twitter.com/KfGOIMy3Oo — Queens of Bravo (@queensofbravo) March 24, 2024

The friends of the housewives are Adriana de Moura, Marysol Patton, and Kiki Barth.

The decision to shake things up is a big surprise, considering the fan reaction to RHOM Season 6 was overwhelmingly positive.

It featured huge storylines as the women went through some of their most difficult times on-screen to date.

The reunion certainly hinted at ongoing drama between Nepola, Pippen, and Patton, so there’s a high chance all three will remain on the show.

They’re original stars, so it’s hard to imagine any shake-up involving taking them off the canvas.

Could Kiki Barth finally get a long-overdue promotion?

Hochstein, who joined the show in its second season, seemingly lost many fans this season as she went to war with Barth on multiple occasions throughout Season 6.

Could Barth be gearing up to snatch her former friend’s mojito? We wouldn’t be mad if it happened because Barth has been turning in material expected of a full-time cast member.

Beyond that, it’s hard to tell what could be changing… unless some cast members are ready to move on of their own volition.

There’s a chance the show’s production company has already made the decisions about who will be back and that we won’t know for months.

RHOM isn’t the only show getting an overhaul

Several shows in the franchise are getting revamps, so there’s also a chance Bravo doesn’t want all of this news to drop at once.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is getting a shake-up of its own with Kandi Burruss, Marlo Hampton, and Sanya Richards-Ross departing ahead of Season 16.

Former star Porsha Williams is locked in to return.

Then there’s The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills, which recently announced that Annemarie Wiley will be leaving after a single season.

More recently, The Real Housewives of Potomac confirmed Candiace Dillard Bassett.

The Real Housewives of Miami is currently on hiatus. Season 7 is expected to premiere in 2025.