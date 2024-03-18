RHOA shakeup: Sanya Richards-Ross departs ahead of Season 16

It’s hard to believe we still don’t know when The Real Housewives of Atlanta Season 16 will enter production.

But it seems producers aren’t rushing into filming because they want to get the cast right before officially unveiling who will clutch peaches again for another season.

One name we can count out is Sanya Richards-Ross, who is leaving the Bravo hit after two seasons as a full-time cast member. Andy Cohen revealed the news on his SiriusXM radio show.

News of her departure doesn’t come as much of a surprise as the series attempts to usher in a new era, and a part of that means we’re losing some of the newer cast members.

With sagging ratings, producers hope to find a cast that will restore the show to its former glory in the long-running Real Housewives franchise.

Richards-Ross immersed herself in the drama the moment she arrived on RHOA Season 14, but she didn’t reach the same success as some of her fellow cast members.

Big changes are on the way for RHOA

Still, there was always that chance she could return as a friend of the housewives.

Sometimes, a demotion works well for certain cast members, but producers seem too focused on the show’s future to consider keeping Richards-Ross around.

The only confirmed name we have for RHOA’s Sweet 16 season is Porsha Williams Guobadia, who is returning after years away.

“I’m incredibly thankful for the vision and faith NBCUniversal has put in me to be a larger part of their family,” Williams Guobadia said in a statement earlier this year.

“I’m looking forward to being back on The Real Housewives of Atlanta and showing the world my new world!”

Porsha Williams Guobadia’s marital drama will play out on screen

Overshadowing her announcement was the news that she has filed to divorce her husband, Simon Guobadia.

Her first storyline back is expected to delve into that storyline, but we don’t know much about their relationship, so we’re sure we’ll get some much-needed insight into what went on.

Long-running cast member Kandi Burruss announced her departure earlier this year, but it seems that it may not be permanent.

We’ve witnessed many cast members return after a leave of absence, so that could also apply to Burruss.

Marlo Hampton is also not returning after two seasons as a full-fledged housewife, but she’s been on RHOA off and on for a decade.

Many RHOA cast members may not return

The fates of fellow RHOA Season 15 housewives Kenya Moore, Shereé Whitfield, and Drew Sidora are still unknown.

There have been rumors that Moore will return, possibly alongside former star Kim Zolciak.

We need a confirmed cast soon because the show has been off the air for months, and an extended hiatus will not do it any favors.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is on hiatus. Season 16 is expected to premiere on Bravo in late 2024 or early 2025.