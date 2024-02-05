Kandi Burruss announces stunning RHOA exit: I’m not coming back’

Kandi Burruss recently expressed annoyance at Bravo as the cast members remain in limbo about Season 16.

However, The Real Housewives of Atlanta star has taken matters into her own hands, and she just announced her departure from the show.

Kandi has been a staple on the franchise for 14 seasons, and viewers have been divided about her contribution over the last few years.

Some RHOA fans have grown bored with her storyline and have been asking for the network to fire the mom of three, but they have been bringing her back season after season with a hefty paycheck to boot.

The show will definitely be saving some coins now that Kandi is out since she’s reportedly the highest-paid Bravo Housewife.

However, it was Kandi’s decision to quit the show, and she might be leaving the door open for a future return.

Kandi Burruss announces her exit from RHOA after 14 seasons

Kandi is always booked and busy, which is why she was so upset a few days ago when she talked about the network’s silence about the new season.

However, while on the Grammys red carpet, the 47-year-old made a surprise announcement to Variety.

“I already said it, so I’ll tell you, I decided I’m not coming back this year,” confessed Kandi.

As for why she decided to part ways with the show, the Wiz producer reasoned that she was too booked and busy to wait around for the network.

“They allowed us to sit around for a little too long… but during that time, I had started working on a lot of other things, and I got some nice, big projects coming soon.”

Kandi is taking a ‘break’ but could she return in the future?

There’s no bad blood between Kandi and the network despite her decision to leave the show, and her choice of words hinted at a possible return.

“I’m gonna take a break. I’m gonna take a moment,” she said, adding, “I’m not coming back this year.”

“When asked if she plans to never return to the franchise, the 14-season RHOA star responded, “I don’t wanna say ‘never’ cause we’re still gonna do things together.”

Those things could include another season of her spinoff show Kandi & the Gang, which chronicles the antics of the staff at OLG restaurant, which she co-owns with her husband, Todd Tucker.

Kandi could also have other shows in the works as she’s had several successful spin-offs on the network over the years.

However, for now, we’ll have to wait and see what money-making Kandi will do next.

How do you feel about Kandi’s RHOA departure? Sound off in the comments below.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently on hiatus.