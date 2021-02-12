RHOD: Stephanie Hollman was ‘surprised’ BFF Brandi Redmond returned for Season 5 after racism scandal

Stephanie Hollman talks Brandi Redmond’s return to RHOD. Pic credit:Bravo

Season 5 has not been an easy one for Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond.

Coming off the heels of a highly publicized racism scandal, the OG knew she would have to address the issue head-on.

Especially after her rigid stance during the Season 4 reunion when former castmate LeeAnne Locken was also accused of racism.

But in 2020, Brandi faced tons of criticism after a racially insensitive video of her resurfaced online.

The backlash was brutal and the 41-year-old issued an apology, then later checked into a wellness center to seek professional help.

But fans wondered if Brandi would make a return to the show amid the controversy.

And it seems Brandi’s bestie Stephanie Hollman wasn’t too sure about her return either.

Stephanie Hollman was surprised by Brandi Redmond’s return to RHOD

The Real Housewives of Dallas star had a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight and talked about her BFF Brandi Redmond.

During the very first episode of the season, the women addressed the racism scandal that plagued the red-haired beauty in 2020.

Brandi expressed remorse to her castmates, and during one scene with Stephanie, we saw an emotional moment where she even confessed to being suicidal amid the backlash.

And after witnessing all that went down with her friend during that time, Stephanie admitted that she wasn’t sure her friend would return to the show.

“I was surprised she came back this year at some point yeah. Because she struggled with it. ‘Like, do I come back? Do I walk away?'” said, Stephanie. “It’s a hard thing I think for her to put out there.”

Brandi Redmond made the tough decision to return to RHOD

While dishing about Brandi Redmond’s Season 5 return to the Real Housewives of Dallas, Stephanie acknowledged that the decision was not an easy one.

“She knew that it would bring up a lot of things,” said the mom-of-two. “And it was a tough decision for her to make to come back.”

Stephanie continued, “I don’t know if she’s always glad she did. But I think she’s glad that [she] kind of stared it on the face and at least was able to hopefully apologize to the audience and to people that she offended.”

Is there a double standard on RHOD?

The Real Housewives of Dallas star also dished about what some might deem as a double standard on the show.

Brandi Redmond’s racism scandal was handled differently than LeeAnne Locken’s, who was put in the hot seat by her castmates and later left the show.

“Looking back, especially after seeing what Brandi went through, I look at LeeAnne with a… very different lens,” admitted Stephanie.

The 40-year-old continued, “My heart goes out to her more than it did whenever it was airing. Cause I realize what happens behind closed doors and how that really hurt someone.”

“I don’t wanna sit here and throw salt into a wound that I’m sure she still has,” added the Dallas Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.