Lists Recaps Reviews Interviews Explainers Stories
Videos 90 Day Fiance The Bachelor The Bachelorette Teen Mom Teen Mom 2 Big Brother Married at First Sight Sister Wives Below Deck RHOC RHOBH RHONY Love Island
News

RHOD: Stephanie Hollman was ‘surprised’ BFF Brandi Redmond returned for Season 5 after racism scandal


RHOD star Stephanie Hollman wasn't sure Brandi Redmond would return to the show after racism scandal
Stephanie Hollman talks Brandi Redmond’s return to RHOD. Pic credit:Bravo

Season 5 has not been an easy one for Real Housewives of Dallas star Brandi Redmond.

Coming off the heels of a highly publicized racism scandal, the OG knew she would have to address the issue head-on.

Especially after her rigid stance during the Season 4 reunion when former castmate LeeAnne Locken was also accused of racism.

But in 2020, Brandi faced tons of criticism after a racially insensitive video of her resurfaced online.

monsterscriticsreality

124 102

📺 We love reality TV.
✨ Our new IG page for re-edited reality clips, memes, and all the piping hot tea.
⬇️ Link in Bio

Monsters and Critics Reality

monsterscriticsreality

Let’s see if I carry the one here .... and multiply a honeymoon baby here ... I think that puts us...

View

Feb 12

7 2
Open
Let’s see if I carry the one here .... and multiply a honeymoon baby here ... I think that puts us at .... this #MAFS season 12 s**t is crazy. . . . . . #MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafsmemes #memes #memesdaily #realitytv #realitytvmemes #chriswilliams #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige

Let’s see if I carry the one here .... and multiply a honeymoon baby here ... I think that puts us at .... this #MAFS season 12 s**t is crazy.
.
.
.
.
.
#MarriedAtFirstSight #mafs #mafsatlanta #mafs12 #mafs2021 #love #realitytv #atlanta #hotlanta #couplesgoals #lifetimenetwork #lifetime #mafsmemes #memes #memesdaily #realitytv #realitytvmemes #chriswilliams #brianaandvincent #claraandryan #haleyandjacob #paigeandchris #virginiaanderik #drpepperschwartz #drvivianacoles #pastorcalvinroberson #teamPaige ...

7 2

monsterscriticsreality

Comments Box SVG iconsUsed for the like, share, comment, and reaction icons

👏🏽 “I trigger her." 👏🏽 Mary Cosby confronted Jen Shah at the #RHOSLC reunion. ...

View

Feb 12

1 0
Open
👏🏽 “I trigger her." 👏🏽 Mary Cosby confronted Jen Shah at the #RHOSLC reunion. Read about all the drama that went down on Part 1 of the explosive reunion at link in the bio.⁠ ☕️ (📸Pic credit: Bravo)⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ .⁠ #bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofsaltlakecity #realhousewivesoforangecounty #realhousewivesofmiami #memes #funnymemes #MaryCosby #JenShah #Reunion⁠

👏🏽 “I trigger her." 👏🏽 Mary Cosby confronted Jen Shah at the #RHOSLC reunion. Read about all the drama that went down on Part 1 of the explosive reunion at link in the bio.⁠ ☕️
(📸Pic credit: Bravo)⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
.⁠
#bravo #bravotv #bravomemes #bravoholics #bravolebrity #rhop #rhoslc #rhoa #rhonj #rhobh #rhod #rhoc #rhony #rhom #bravocon #housewives #realhousewives #realhousewivesofatlanta #realhousewivesofsaltlakecity #realhousewivesoforangecounty #realhousewivesofmiami #memes #funnymemes #MaryCosby #JenShah #Reunion⁠ ...

1 0

monsterscriticsreality

Repost from @90_days_lol

#90dayfiance #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter ...

View

Feb 11

1 0
Open
Repost from @90_days_lol • #90dayfiance #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiancetlc #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayslol #90dayfiancelol #90dayfiancetea

Repost from @90_days_lol

#90dayfiance #90dayfiancememes #90dayfiancehappilyeverafter #90dayfiancetheotherway #90dayfiancetlc #90dayfiancepillowtalk #90dayslol #90dayfiancelol #90dayfiancetea ...

1 0

The backlash was brutal and the 41-year-old issued an apology, then later checked into a wellness center to seek professional help.

But fans wondered if Brandi would make a return to the show amid the controversy.

And it seems Brandi’s bestie Stephanie Hollman wasn’t too sure about her return either.

Stephanie Hollman was surprised by Brandi Redmond’s return to RHOD

The Real Housewives of Dallas star had a recent chat with Entertainment Tonight and talked about her BFF Brandi Redmond.

During the very first episode of the season, the women addressed the racism scandal that plagued the red-haired beauty in 2020.

Brandi expressed remorse to her castmates, and during one scene with Stephanie, we saw an emotional moment where she even confessed to being suicidal amid the backlash.

And after witnessing all that went down with her friend during that time, Stephanie admitted that she wasn’t sure her friend would return to the show.

“I was surprised she came back this year at some point yeah. Because she struggled with it. ‘Like, do I come back? Do I walk away?'” said, Stephanie. “It’s a hard thing I think for her to put out there.”

Brandi Redmond made the tough decision to return to RHOD

While dishing about Brandi Redmond’s Season 5 return to the Real Housewives of Dallas, Stephanie acknowledged that the decision was not an easy one.

“She knew that it would bring up a lot of things,” said the mom-of-two. “And it was a tough decision for her to make to come back.”

Stephanie continued, “I don’t know if she’s always glad she did. But I think she’s glad that [she] kind of stared it on the face and at least was able to hopefully apologize to the audience and to people that she offended.”

Is there a double standard on RHOD?

The Real Housewives of Dallas star also dished about what some might deem as a double standard on the show.

Brandi Redmond’s racism scandal was handled differently than LeeAnne Locken’s, who was put in the hot seat by her castmates and later left the show.

“Looking back, especially after seeing what Brandi went through, I look at LeeAnne with a… very different lens,” admitted Stephanie.

The 40-year-old continued, “My heart goes out to her more than it did whenever it was airing. Cause I realize what happens behind closed doors and how that really hurt someone.”

“I don’t wanna sit here and throw salt into a wound that I’m sure she still has,” added the Dallas Housewife.

The Real Housewives of Dallas airs on Tuesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.

Alicea James
Follow me
Latest posts by Alicea James (see all)


If you like this story then follow us on Google News or Flipboard.

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x