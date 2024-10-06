RHOC’s Tamra Judge accuses Vicki Gunvalson of ‘spewing lies’ to save podcast

Once upon a time, Tamra Judge was best friends with Vicki Gunvalson.

Viewers watched for years as the pair whooped it up and got caught up in comical moments on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Now that Vicki’s no longer a cast member, their relationship is non-existent.

In recent months, they’ve been calling each other everything under the sun, and it’s become exhausting.

The big issue for Vicki is how Tamra treated their mutual friend, Shannon Beador, after her DUI arrest.

Of course, fans trashed the 57-year-old throughout RHOC Season 18 for her treatment of Shannon.

In a new interview with Us Weekly, Tamra expressed confusion about where Vicki’s unquestioning loyalty to Shannon came from and called her out for “spewing lies” on her podcast.

Tamra is done with Vicki

Last month, Vicki made headlines when talking about Tamra’s daughter, Sidney, not wanting anything to do with her in what can only be viewed as an attempt to show Tamra that her life isn’t perfect.

In the aftermath, Tamra shared videos of crying and calling Vicki to take her RHOC job and pleaded with her to leave her family alone.

It was something else, but the two haven’t stopped talking about each other, and Tamra has a theory about why Vicki is coming for her while the show is airing.

Tamra has multiple successful podcasts, which get lucrative Bravolebrities as guests, and she believes that Vicki is trying to make her own podcast a success.

Tamra claimed that Vicki and her My Friend, My Soulmate, My Podcast co-host, Christian Snow, have had a string of failed podcasts and are trying to make their latest a success.

“She’s got some lame podcast she’s trying to get off the ground. Between her and her co-host, I think they’ve had five failed podcasts,” Tamra said during the interview.

“She’s trying to get people to listen. How is she doing that? She’s coming after me,” Tamra reasoned.

It’s a wild accusation, but Tamra seemingly didn’t get the memo that former housewives launching podcasts tend to talk about the shows on the Bravo network because that’s where they got most of their fans from.

Tamra has been trashing Bravolebrities on her Two Ts in a Pod podcast for years, earning her plenty of backlash from viewers.

Tamra thinks Vicki is orchestrating a feud with her

While Tamra believes there’s a path forward with Shannon, she’s “done” with Vicki because she doesn’t see any reason for them to be in each others’ lives.

Tamra also recalled contacting Vicki to question why she was coming for her in the first place.

“Her thing was, ‘I’m sticking up for Shannon.’ I’m like, ‘Come on, what, are we in high school? I’ve known you way longer than you’ve known Shannon.'”

It’s unclear whether Vicki will be asked to attend the RHOC reunion, but we’re sure there will be an epic war of words between her and Tamra if she does.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.