RHOC’s Shannon Beador called ‘star of the show,’ urged to ask for ‘raise’

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 started with a bang.

Just days after the Season 17 reunion was filmed, Shannon Beador received a DUI, and it has been a hot topic of conversation among the women.

Add in Alexis Bellino, and it was the making of what could be a nightmare season for the RHOC star.

However, Shannon has taken it in stride and appears to resonate with viewers.

Taglines were recently revealed, and when Shannon’s was revealed, she received an outpouring of support.

Hers is, “Even in the harshest of times, this Storms will always weather it.”

Shannon Beador dubbed ‘star’ of RHOC

Before Tamra Judge returned, Shannon Beador was the longest-running The Real Housewives of Orange County star.

That changed, but some viewers still consider her the star.

Shannon got support in the comment section after sharing her tagline and RHOC promo photo.

One follower wrote, “You are the star of the show Shannon, the rest are jealous.”

Jealous may be a stretch for “the rest,” especially when one of her costars is the beloved Fancy Pants, Heather Dubrow.

Another said, “You better ask for that raise Shannon Bedor. You made this season and it’s only episode two. You are genuine with your feelings. Very, very honest. 👏👏👏”

Shannon Beador versus Alexis Bellino takes over RHOC

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 18 Episode 1 launched the feud between Shannon Beador and Alexis Bellino.

Filming began not long after Shannon got her DUI, and she cut ties with John Janssen for good.

Enter Alexis Bellino, who began dating “Johnny J” last fall. The two were not friends, but the common denominator of John has these women going at it.

Shannon revealed she was seeing John after their initial split last year, following Season 17’s wrapping. Alexis denies that was the case and even asked Shannon to stop with her “obsession” with John—to the tune of Patsy Cline’s Crazy.

One commenter on Shannon’s post said, “#teamshannon. Alexis is a piece of work. JJ is no loss. Better things are ahead for Shannon. #Tamarastirsthepot.”

Season 18 will be filled with more Alexis and Shannon drama, especially since it is continuing on social media after filming wrapped months ago. With a reunion coming up and all the drama that happened in just the first two episodes, we can’t wait to see what will happen.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.