RHOC viewers say Shannon Beador ‘should have sent’ Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge home from London trip

Shannon Beador invited her Real Housewives of Orange County co-stars on a trip to London for her 60th birthday celebration, but the first night ended in disaster.

The 60-year-old stormed out of a cast dinner when Heather Dubrow and Tamra Judge accused her of lying.

It was one of the season’s most shocking moments, purely because Heather and Tamra thought it was a good idea to come after their so-called friend when they should have supported her.

It’s becoming a bit of a joke at this point that Tamra will recruit the ladies to pile on Shannon and somehow try to act like she didn’t do anything wrong in the aftermath.

Tamra is the reason why RHOC Season 18 has been so dark, but we didn’t have Heather turning on Shannon on our bingo card.

Shannon and Heather have had some raw and emotional moments this season, but their friendship may be over after the events in London.

Of course, we still have more episodes of the ladies on the trip, so Heather and Tamra may get back into Shannon’s good graces.

Bravo shared footage of the ladies on their lavish flight to London, and viewers flocked to the comments section to share their thoughts on the continued drama.

Fans are over Shannon being the scapegoat

“Why go on a bday trip for someone when all you’re going to do is talk crap about them and then go after them at dinner?” said one irate fan.

“Heather and Tamra should have stayed home.”

Heather and Tamra are criticized. Pic credit: @bravotv/Instagram

Indeed, it is a choice to go after someone at their birthday dinner.

Another fan said that Shannon “should have sent Tamra and Heather home.”

“It was your trip,” the fan doubled down.

There’s still plenty of drama to come from the trip, especially if Shannon exposes Alexis Bellino as a liar after some of the ladies question their ongoing beef.

Shannon’s trip has been dramatic

Shannon infamously texted Alexis to say that she was not invited on the trip, and John Janssen’s latest conquest responded with a meltdown that involved her throwing Katie Ginella and Jennifer Pedranti out of her house.

The drama has been a complicated web, but we don’t expect it to subside soon.

The reunion was recently filmed, and while Andy Cohen said there was a period of calm, he hinted that Alexis came in hot during her segment.

Amid Alexis’ continued backlash this season, there’s a good chance she will leave the show.

This has to be one of the worst comebacks in Bravo history, but could the current crop of ladies remain intact?

The reunion will be the deciding factor.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.