RHOC viewers call out Elizabeth Vargas for ’60 days’ prediction about Coronavirus

The newest Real Housewives of Orange County cast member, Elizabeth Vargas, is making waves after her controversial comments on COVID-19 in the latest episode of the show.

During the episode, the ladies are sitting around the pool with their usual gripes, which includes learning that Braunwyn’s twins have lice and Elizabeth expressing her regrets over divorcing her husband.

The conversation then takes a serious shift as the ladies begin talking about COVID-19 news.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Elizabeth says that the pandemic is ‘blown out of proportion’

As Kelly Dodd reads a news snippet to the ladies about how the next Golden State Warriors NBA game will be played without fans in attendance, the conversation shifts to the impacts of the pandemic.

Shannon Beador is the first to pipe in talking about how hard it has been to find toilet paper at Costco since the pandemic began.

Then, Emily Simpson does some research of her own and the ladies realize that 30 people have died so far because of the virus.

“30 deaths,” Kelly says. “But don’t people die of the flu like that all the time anyway?”

Emily responds, “People die of the flu all the time.”

“It’s just completely blown out of proportion,” Elizabeth cuts in. “And I’m going to tell you guys. In 60 days it’ll be pretty much gone.”

Later, in a confessional with producers, Elizabeth elaborated on her stance claiming that big pharma wants to sell a vaccine.

It didn’t take long for RHOC fans to weigh in with their own opinions on Elizabeth’s statements.

Fans call Elizabeth out for her ’60 day’ coronavirus prediction

Fans had no patience for Elizabeth’s comments are were quick to call her out for it.

“Elizabeth on #RHOC saying COVID-19 will be gone in 60 days and it’s just a way for big pharma to make money. Cancel this chick,” said one follower.

Elizabeth on #RHOC saying COVID-19 will be gone in 60 days and it’s just a way for big pharma to make money. Cancel this chick. pic.twitter.com/trSjJiCCl8 — His Royal Thighness™ (@lukeacl) November 26, 2020

Some fans pointed out that they wished the pandemic had ended after 60 days.

“Everyone laughing (or) crying as Elizabeth says ’60 days corona will be gone’ #rhoc,” said another user.

Everyone laughing (or) crying as Elizabeth says “60 days corona will be gone” #rhoc pic.twitter.com/DmJ2t7Xvca — Laura Wicz (@LauraMarie510) November 26, 2020

Others say they’ve had enough with the franchise and that they just can’t take it anymore.

“Tonight was the final night of #RHOC. New girl saying #COVID19 would be done in 60 days & Fox News fiance saying it’s like the flu. Shannon getting trashed. The sober one that the mean girls have me liking even tho I don’t. The broke one & the one I always forget about. Done,” they wrote.

Tonight was the final night of #RHOC New girl saying #COVID19 would be done in 60 days&Fox News fiancé saying it’s like the flu Shannon getting trashed The sober one that the mean girls have me liking even tho I don’t The broke one&the one I always forget about Done. — The OG of the HRC Way (@OGoftheHRCway) November 26, 2020

It goes without saying that Elizabeth was wrong with her predictions.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.