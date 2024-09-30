RHOC viewers argue whether this should be Shannon Beador’s last season

Shannon Beador has had some tough seasons on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but this might be her most challenging yet.

The Bravo cameras picked up for Season 18 after Shannon’s DUI arrest, a friendship fallout with Tamra Judge, and her breakup with John Janssen.

If that wasn’t dramatic enough, she had to film with John’s new girlfriend, Alexis Bellino, who stormed onto the show ready to defend her man.

Since filming started, Shannon has had to contend with threats of damaging videos being released, allegations of a $75,000 unpaid loan and a pending lawsuit, drama with Tamra, and ongoing issues with Alexis.

Viewers have been watching Shannon’s many breakdowns this season as she’s hit with one thing after another.

It’s been a struggle for the mom of three, and now RHOC fans wonder if it’s time for her to leave the show.

Is it time for Shannon Beador to leave RHOC?

The Real Housewives Polls asked X, “Do you think this should be Shannon Beador’s final season? 🍊 #RHOC.”

Do you think this should be Shannon Beador’s final season? 🍊 #RHOC pic.twitter.com/P8v7nqVKi5 — The Real Housewives Polls (@TheRHPolls) September 29, 2024

The post garnered a ton of feedback, and it was pretty clear that the majority wanted Shannon to stay on the show.

“No, Shannon excelled this season. It should be Tamra’s last season for sure though…” someone responded.

“Who is asking this question… Shannon has delivered the main story every single season since she joined,” reasoned someone else.

An RHOC viewer said, “No. She’s one of the few HW on Bravo letting us see her reality and not some made up BS.”

Another added, “I love the ones who show me their realness when I watch reality shows and Shannon has always done that.”

Someone else also exclaimed, “No. It should be Tammy Sue’s last season and she can take Extortionist Barbie with her.”

Pic credit: @lmcall102/@FOGettabout_it/@esteco2/@DiannaB36878522/@JerseyGirl1196/X

Shannon Beador isn’t going anywhere

Meanwhile, if the choice is up to Shannon, it’s safe to say she’s not going anywhere.

For one, she has a lawsuit on her hands thanks to John, who turned down her offer to repay him the $75,000.

That means she must stack up those Bravo checks because who knows how much she’ll have to shell out if this goes to court.

The RHOC star also has kids in college, costing her a pretty penny.

Plus, if there were ever a time for Shannon to walk away from the show, it would have been this season given everything that was happening in her life.

Instead, she chose to stay and face the music, and while it’s been through, the 60-year-old is getting an overwhelming amount of support from Bravo fans.

If we had to guess, Shannon is here to stay.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.