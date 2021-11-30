RHOC: Tamra Judge slams former friend Shannon Beador and calls her a ‘mastermind manipulator’

Tamra Judge is blasting Shannon Beador again. Pic credit: Bravo

The Tres Amigas are over forever, and they’re never, ever getting back together. The Real Housewives of Orange County’s former trio will never reconcile, according to Tamra Judge.

Tamra’s comments came after Shannon Beador appeared on Access Hollywood’s Housewives Recap, telling hosts Emily Orozco and Lauren Herbert why she would prefer that Tamra didn’t return to the show.

It didn’t take long for Tamra Judge to clap back, and it’s pretty clear that these former RHOC co-stars and friends will never be able to mend their once-close friendship.

Shannon Beador says Tamra Judge won’t stop slamming her

While speaking on Housewives Recap, Shannon Beador was asked if she was “hopeful” for Tamra Judge or Vicki Gunvalson would return for the upcoming season of The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Shannon’s response was a simple “no” before she went on to elaborate.

“She was my best friend for six years, but after she left the show, she’s been out there in the press quite often saying things about me that are untrue and so I have chosen to not engage and not address it, and it’s over and over and it’s still happening and we’re almost at the two-year mark … it’s sad,” Shannon explained.

Tamra Judge responds to Shannon Beador’s interview

It seems that Tamra Judge is paying attention to what Shannon Beador has to say about her as the new season of RHOC gets ready to begin. She was quick to clap back at Shannon’s claims, making it clear that she didn’t just ghost a friend. It sounds like the demise of Shannon and Tamra’s friendship was a long time coming.

“Is your a** jealous of your s**t ??? All I’ve ever said is that she stopped talking to me shortly after I got let go (Vicki too) & how bad it hurt me when I needed her the most. I was always there for you. IF THE TRUTH HURTS SO BE IT! You s**t on me! That’s why you can’t keep friends,” Tamra wrote.

She continued, “I spent so many years talking you off a cliff all hours of the night! Protecting you, doing your dirty work , making excuses for you. Shame on me! I should have seen through your craziness back then! I’ve seen the first episode. 🙈 You’re being exposed for the mastermind manipulator you are … So happy Gina and Emily expose you 👏👏👏👏👏👏 bye b***h.”

Tamra is also spilling some RHOC spoilers in terms of what we’ll see this season, as she claims that Gina and Emily “expose” her former friend.

We’ll just have to tune in for the RHOC Season 16 premiere to see what goes down between Shannon, Gina, and Emily. Despite earlier hints that she may be rejoining them, Tamra Judge will not be a part of this upcoming season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Wednesdays at 9/8c on Bravo.