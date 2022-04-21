RHOC reunion: Noella Bergener admits she met ‘Sweet James’ on a sugar daddy site

Noella Bergener revealed she met her ex-husband on Seeking Arrangement. Pic credit: Bravo

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 16 reunion dropped some interesting bombshells.

Noella Bergener was one of the new girls this season, and her storyline was centered around her divorce from “Sweet James.”

Host Andy Cohen wasted no time asking Noella about where she met her ex-husband, and her answer wasn’t what many expected.

Where did Noella Bergener meet her husband?

Noella Bergener didn’t skip a beat when she answered online, but that wasn’t the full story.

She met “Sweet James” on Seeking Arrangement, a site where beautiful women and wealthy men lurk.

Andy questioned it further, revealing he thought it was a sugar daddy site and several of her costars nodded in agreement. Noella maintains it wasn’t about the money for her, but the RHOC ladies aren’t buying that.

Her explanation of their relationship was also interesting. Noella revealed they had been together five years but married only one year legally. When she met him, he was separated. That complicated things, and then it wasn’t fully legal when they took the photos and did the ceremony.

Noella Bergener’s divorce dominates her RHOC storyline

From almost the beginning, Noella Bergener’s divorce played out on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Sign up for our newsletter!

During the reunion, she was accused of being untruthful with the women, and Emily Simpson, an attorney, had several questions about what she was saying.

Noella remains steadfast that she has been truthful, though several of her castmates don’t believe her. She fought back at everything thrown at her, which was quite a lot.

Meanwhile, Noella Bergener has begun dating again. She has yet to introduce her new man to the ladies, as when Andy asked if anyone had met him, it was a resounding no. After just weeks of dating, the mystery man did gift the Housewife a company for Christmas. She briefly talked about it after Andy specially asked, and her demeanor was more giggly than viewers have seen her.

There’s still one part of the reunion left to air. Noella Bergener wasn’t exactly a fan favorite after how she acted in Cabo toward Heather Dubrow, but some viewers appear to be coming around. She was able to stir the pot and didn’t back down when Heather confronted her on several occasions. Her friendship with Shannon Beador also blossomed, which was a change from how the well-seasoned Housewife has welcomed other newcomers in the past.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesdays at 9/8c Bravo.