RHOC fans slam Heather Dubrow as Season 18 winds down: ‘She can’t stand any type of criticism’

Heather Dubrow has many fans. There’s no question about that.

Ever since her first appearance as a full-time cast member on The Real Housewives of Orange County way back in 2012, viewers have connected with her dry sense of humor.

However, it’s been evident her wealth has been higher than her co-stars, leading to speculation that she would be better off on The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.

That show’s original star is Kyle Richards, and the series is glitzier than its Orange County counterpart.

Due to Heather’s wealth, fans have long questioned whether she puts up with the RHOC ladies to remain on TV.

On the Real Housewives SubReddit, viewers weighed in about their feelings on Heather as Season 18 gears up for its big finish.

Are Heather Dubrow’s days numbered on RHOC?

One fan believes her “personality this season is becoming more obvious.”

The fan then brought up comments Heather has made to her co-stars and, of course, her bust-up with husband Terry Dubrow.

In a shocking scene earlier this season, Heather went off on Terry for admonishing her on camera.

Trouble is brewing for Heather, according to this fan. Pic credit: @restaurantok6353/Reddit

“It’s interesting to see Heathers facade slowly lift though, I do kind of think we’re seeing her true colors and not the tightly controlled vision we’ve had in the past (for better or worse!),” the viewer concluded.

In the past, Heather was one of many housewives who curated what audiences saw of her life in ways that kept them guessing, which added to her continued allure as a cast member.

Another viewer mentioned the “hot mic moment” with Terry and declared, “She can’t stand any type of criticism.”

Is Heather’s time on RHOC concluding soon? Pic credit: @restaurantok6353/@personal-pudding6016/Reddit

It makes sense, considering that there have been so many moments on the show when she buckles after being called out.

Take a look at paparazzi-gate, for example. The photos looked staged, but she turned it around to make Katie Ginella the villain in that scenario.

A fan responded, saying that Terry “was so right” during the scene he called her out.

Heather’s behavior is a big issue for fans

The critic then brought up how many times “she’s made Gina apologize over and over and over again.”

The fan believes Gina didn’t want to set up Heather in the paparazzi storyline, but “Heather cannot seem to get over it.”

Heather has a lot of sway in the friend group, likely due to her connections, but there’s been much debate about how she’s treated her friends this season.

The reunion could be interesting because there’s a high probability that Heather will be put on the hot seat for her actions this season.

The big question is whether she can bounce back and remain on the show.

Then again, we have to imagine that producers will be open to shipping her off to RHOBH.

Heather has connections to the RHOBH cast, so she could very well be the next cast member to switch shows.

It would also put her on a more level playing field because the RHOBH ladies clock in every single season.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.