RHOC preview features tense moment between Heather and Terry Dubrow: ‘Don’t admonish me on camera’

Heather and her husband Terry Dubrow are causing chatter on social media over an upcoming scene from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

A preview for Episode 12 titled, The Elephant in the Room, features a tense moment between the pair.

Heather has always been very particular about protecting her image and the way she’s portrayed on TV.

However, Terry slips up during a conversation with his wife and dares to disagree, and let’s just say she isn’t very happy about it.

In the teaser, she tells the plastic surgeon, “Don’t admonish me on camera,” as things get tense.

While Terry is often the one to back down during these moments, this time he stands his ground and claps back at Heather over her behavior.

The Episode 12 sneak peek shows Heather accompanying Terry to the doctor for a checkup related to his 2023 health scare.

However, things get tense as the couple await Terry’s bloodwork and Heather recounts the drama between her and Gina Kirschenheiter.

Things were going well between the pair until newbie Katie Ginella revealed that Gina played a role in reviving the paparazzi story.

As Heather opens up to her husband he reasons that her process in hashing things out is “once, twice, three times.”

Heather took offense, interjecting, “That is such an overstatement. I don’t hash things out three times.”

As Terry continues “ad nauseam,” she chimes in again.

“Alright, you’re just being mean now.”

“I’m done with it, let’s go,” says Terry. “I don’t want to talk about this anymore. If you’re just going to talk over me, I don’t want to hear the conversation.”

As they walk to the passage, Heather says, “I’m done with you.”

“You can’t say that!” she continues. “Don’t admonish me on camera, don’t do that.”

“Well then don’t talk over me, let me talk,” retorts Terry.

RHOC viewers are Team Terry as they react to the tense scene

The full scene hasn’t played out yet, but from the tiny snippet they’ve seen RHOC viewers are already on Terry’s side.

After the clip was posted on Instagram, people took to the comments to share their opinions about the couple’s spat.

“Ok terry just won me over. LIKE THIS MAY BE THE BEST HUSBAND/WIFE Scene 🎬I’ve ever SEEN- on reality tv. This is a real relationship and I do appreciate how WELL HE KNOWS HEATHER. This is the good stuff,” responded a commenter.

“I love him 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂 he’s so right,” exclaimed someone else.

An RHOC viewer wrote, “I’m glad to see that Terry can stand up for himself. Heather is A LOT…”

Another reasoned, “Someone needs to put her in check! Earth to Heather: address your flaws, we all have em.”

Someone else added, “Well done Terry!”

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Thursdays at 9/8c on Bravo.