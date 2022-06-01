RHOC fans question Shannon Beador for hanging out with Kelly Dodd

Shannon Beador is catching heat for her friendship with Kelly Dodd. Pic credit: @shannonbeador/Instagram

The Real Housewives of Orange County’s Shannon Beador spent her holiday weekend hanging out with friends.

While some of her friends weren’t surprising, like Jeff Lewis and Patty Stanger, seeing Kelly Dodd at the party was a shock for some RHOC followers.

Immediately they flooded the comment section of her Instagram post with questions and comments about Kelly, who was fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County after Season 15.

RHOC viewers call out Shannon Beador for hanging out with Kelly Dodd

Shannon Beador is now the longest-standing Housewife on The Real Housewives of Orange County. She survived the mass exodus following Season 15 and appeared during Season 16.

Over the weekend, Shannon and her boyfriend, John Janssen, attended Jeff Lewis’ “Chumporial Day” party. She captioned her photos, “SO much fun @jljefflewis and @chefstuartokeeffe Chumporial Day Party! ❤️”

Some of the other photos shared included photos of Shannon posing with Patty Stanger, Heather McDonald, and Kelly Dodd. It was the latter that drew the most attention.

One commenter said, “Really Shannon you’re still friends with Kelly? After the things she said about the school shooting in UValde. You are the company you keep.”

Another commented, “Dodd??”

Another follower chimed in with, “you being around kelly lowers your stock about 99%”

One more couldn’t help by roll their eyes, writing, “Hmm. Kelly Dodd and patty stanger 🙄🤷🏻‍♀️”

Season 17 of RHOC

It looks like Season 17 of The Real Housewives of Orange County is ready to go. Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow confirmed they are back for another season, which means Shannon still holds the longest-running current OC Housewife title.

As for who else will return, that remains unclear; however, Noella Bergener could likely be asked back as she is a Shannon ally and helped keep the pot stirred last season.

Kelly Dodd won’t be asked back anytime soon, though. She was fired after Season 15 and, since then, has continued to criticize the franchise with her husband, Rick Leventhal. The two host weekly commentary while the show is airing. Kelly has been vocal about her viewpoints and makes no apologies for them.

Most recently, Kelly Dodd called her step-daughter a “narcissist” after she and Rick weren’t invited to her wedding. Meanwhile, he made it clear it was due to his daughter’s actions and had nothing to do with Kelly.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.