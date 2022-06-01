Shannon Beador and Heather Dubrow are filming for RHOC Season 17. Pic credit: Nicole Weingart/Bravo

Real Housewives of Orange County has kicked off filming for Season 17 and we already know two cast members who are making a return. Whether you like it or not, Shannon Beador will be back and so will Heather Dubrow, who rejoined the cast last season.

The two women shared a photo of their day out filming for the upcoming season and it appears that they are now on much better terms.

Things started out rocky between the costars last season after Shannon revealed that newbie Nicole James has sued Heather’s husband Terry Dubrow over a botched boob job.

At the time, Nicole and Heather were friends and initially, Terry didn’t realize who she was until it all came to a head at an event held at their home.

That didn’t bode well for Shannon who had spilled the beans to her other castmates and it finally got back to Terry and Heather.

These days, however, the two women have mended fences because Heather just shared a selfie from their day of filming together.

Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador confirm return for RHOC Season 17

Heather Dubrow and Shannon Beador have officially confirmed their return for Season 17 with a photo posted to social media. Heather shared the selfie on her Instagram Story of her and Shannon proving that they’ll be back for another season.

Unfortunately, the photo did not reveal much about where the women were filming or what they were doing. From the little we could make out in the background of the image, they seemed to be at a restaurant.

Shannon and Heather may have met up on camera to have a chat and hash out their differences after feuding last season.

The fact that they were both smiling in the image is proof that the costars have put the past behind them and are on much better terms today.

“Here we goooooo….#17,” wrote Heather who tagged Shannon in the post.

Who else is returning for Season 17?

So far we don’t know the fate of Gina Kirschenheiter, Emily Simpson, or newbies Noella Bergener and Jen Armstrong.

Several days ago rumors were swirling that Gina had been demoted from full-time Housewife to a friend role. However, the Real Housewives of Orange County star quickly debunked those claims despite many viewers asking for her and her BFF Emily to be fired from the show.

Viewers have had strong responses to the two new cast members as well. They already touted Jen as too boring and Noella as too dramatic so it seems there’s no pleasing these Housewives fans.

As for who the network will bring back for Season 17, we’ll likely get more hints about that very soon.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.