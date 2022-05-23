Kelly Dodd confirms RHOC blind, trashes Rick Leventhal’s daughter

Kelly Dodd let loose about Rick Leventhal’s daughter. Pic credit: Bravo

The former The Real Housewives of Orange County star Kelly Dodd is opening up about the relationship between her husband, Rick Leventhal, and his daughter.

An RHOC blind popped up over the weekend, which Kelly confirmed was about her husband.

The strained relationship has been addressed before.

However, the new blind item prompted Kelly to lay it all out there on social media.

What RHOC blind did Kelly Dodd respond to?

Bravo and Cocktails shared a blind item, which was then reshared on Twitter by Bravo_Obsessed.

It said, “The former OC a housewife who most people dislike wasn’t at her step-daughter’s wedding this weekend. Neither was her husband, the bride’s father. The relationship between the father and daughter has completely deteriorated and sources say it has a lot to do with the ex housewife. Not surprisingly.”

Kelly Dodd calls Rick Leventhal’s daughter ‘a narcissistic spoiled brat’

Kelly Dodd wasted no time responding to the blind when it popped up on Twitter.

She responded, “If you want to know more you can ask me yourself !! Who doesn’t invite their own Dad to their wedding ? Everyone knows she’s a narcissistic spoiled brat ! Jolie and my friends hate her . Ricks friends hate her as well !! Always two sides to a story!”

Kelly continued on, “This chick is sick she sees a psychiatrist each wk . She Has been mean to Rick for years . she got so mad she demanded he put the HAMPTONS house in her name . She stole from us & called her grand father a little b***h yelled at Jolie and made a scene.”

Her final tweet about the situation said, “There so much more it goes on !’ She couldn’t even help her Dad move took everything and left him high and dry ! A bunch of woke taker commies ! Paid for NYU said that’s just financial . everyone at Fox is like what’s wrong with her . She is evil ask my kid!”

Pic credit: @BravoObsessed6/Twitter

A few hours ago, Kelly Dodd shared a screenshot of Rick Leventhal’s response to someone asking about not attending the wedding. He explained that the issues go deeper than Kelly. In fact, he says it’s been years. He wants an apology from her if they have any shot at repairing their relationship.

Kelly Dodd isn’t going to back down from this fight. She laid it all out, and her husband, Rick Leventhal, backed up her claims.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.