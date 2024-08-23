RHOC fans hit out at ‘loser’ Alexis Bellino for meltdown: ‘Get a grip’

Is it possible for Alexis Bellino to get much worse on The Real Housewives of Orange County?

We want to understand why she’s parading around as John Janssen’s cheerleader, but she’s making it difficult to care.

Thursday’s episode gave us even more bizarre scenes when she had a meltdown on a trip to Big Bear after hearing an update about John’s legal drama with Shannon Beador.

It was odd, and fans took to social media to criticize the returning star for what she was doing to Shannon.

Meltdowns are par for the course on the Real Housewives franchise, but they have to have some comedic elements.

At this stage, Alexis talks in riddles, and viewers are tired of her behavior.

One viewer called her “overdramatic.”

The fan pointed out that Alexis is holding “this video” of Shannon from the night of her DUI over her arrest.

Alexis laying there crying was so overdramatic. She keeps talking about this video and it’s so fucked up how her and John are holding it over Shannon’s head while also suing her for $75k. He’s a piece of shit. #RHOC pic.twitter.com/jMr14483H3 — esteco 🍑 💎 🌺 🍎 🍝 🩺🦩 🍊 🛥 🍸 (@esteco2) August 23, 2024

It has been a lot, but unfortunately, we don’t see it slowing down soon.

Alexis is too involved in her boyfriend’s drama

An RHOC viewer wondered why Alexis was “crying about John’s issues he’s making with Shannon.”

The fan is “confused” why the show thought “it was a good move” to bring Alexis back.

So Alexis is crying about John’s issues he’s making with Shannon? I’m sorry this girl is a fucking loser and I’m genuinely confused who the fuck thought it was a good move to bring her back. This is so weird! You’ve been dating did 3 months 🤢 #RHOC pic.twitter.com/IIc2mTl6cq — Cool Girl (@Tea_witdre) August 23, 2024

Another fan wanted to know “what the heck” all the crying was about.

“Get a grip,” the fan added before claiming that the way John treats Shannon “should be a red flag.”

Alexis what the heck is all this crying about???! Get a grip.



All this boo-hooing over a no-good man that she just started dating a few months prior to this trip is insane. If anything, how John is treating Shannon should be a red flag#RHOC pic.twitter.com/xbBdcf2Hlm — The Third King 👑 (@thirdking0208) August 23, 2024

Alexis has been pretty animated this season and one fan believes we need a “real tear check” on her because she’s a “baaaad actress.”

The fan believes that she and John are “obsessed” with Shannon.

“They have yet to provide one piece of info that she’s doing anything to them whatsoever.”

It’s a fair point, so the reunion should be enjoyable.

im gonna need a real tear check on Alexis bc she is one BAAAAD actress… her AND John Janssen are both obsessed w Shannon. They have yet to provide one piece of info that she’s doing anything to them whatsoever but they want to sue her and threaten to release footage of her #RHOC pic.twitter.com/EzUt0j8f7n — thug in a cocktail dress (@BravoBee96) August 23, 2024

Another fan wondered why Alexis is “this invested in business that doesn’t involve her? Why is she having a breakdown on a bed? And how is she comfortable being with a man that would even record someone in that state?”

Can anyone explain why Alexis is this invested in business that doesn't involve her? Why is she having a breakdown on a bed? And how is she comfortable being with a man that would even record someone in that state? Girl, the flags are crimson #RHOC pic.twitter.com/3aNeSmAjvv — shersters (@shersters) August 23, 2024

The drama is just beginning, as we’ve only just crossed the halfway point of RHOC Season 18.

Alexis is desperate for Shannon to be friends with her

Alexis seemingly tries to get in the good graces with Shannon by sending her a bouquet.

But Shannon responds by sending her a message and letting her know she isn’t invited to the European trip with the other ladies.

It makes sense because why would Shannon want to invite someone who’s been trying to take her down on vacation?

If Alexis thinks she should be invited, she has some soul-searching to do.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.