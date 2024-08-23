RHOC fans hit out at ‘loser’ Alexis Bellino for meltdown: ‘Get a grip’

Is it possible for Alexis Bellino to get much worse on The Real Housewives of Orange County?
We want to understand why she’s parading around as John Janssen’s cheerleader, but she’s making it difficult to care.
Thursday’s episode gave us even more bizarre scenes when she had a meltdown on a trip to Big Bear after hearing an update about John’s legal drama with Shannon Beador.
It was odd, and fans took to social media to criticize the returning star for what she was doing to Shannon.
Meltdowns are par for the course on the Real Housewives franchise, but they have to have some comedic elements.
At this stage, Alexis talks in riddles, and viewers are tired of her behavior.
One viewer called her “overdramatic.”
The fan pointed out that Alexis is holding “this video” of Shannon from the night of her DUI over her arrest.
It has been a lot, but unfortunately, we don’t see it slowing down soon.
Alexis is too involved in her boyfriend’s drama
An RHOC viewer wondered why Alexis was “crying about John’s issues he’s making with Shannon.”
The fan is “confused” why the show thought “it was a good move” to bring Alexis back.
Another fan wanted to know “what the heck” all the crying was about.
“Get a grip,” the fan added before claiming that the way John treats Shannon “should be a red flag.”
Alexis has been pretty animated this season and one fan believes we need a “real tear check” on her because she’s a “baaaad actress.”
The fan believes that she and John are “obsessed” with Shannon.
“They have yet to provide one piece of info that she’s doing anything to them whatsoever.”
It’s a fair point, so the reunion should be enjoyable.
Another fan wondered why Alexis is “this invested in business that doesn’t involve her? Why is she having a breakdown on a bed? And how is she comfortable being with a man that would even record someone in that state?”
The drama is just beginning, as we’ve only just crossed the halfway point of RHOC Season 18.
Alexis is desperate for Shannon to be friends with her
Alexis seemingly tries to get in the good graces with Shannon by sending her a bouquet.
But Shannon responds by sending her a message and letting her know she isn’t invited to the European trip with the other ladies.
It makes sense because why would Shannon want to invite someone who’s been trying to take her down on vacation?
If Alexis thinks she should be invited, she has some soul-searching to do.
The Real Housewives of Orange County airs on Bravo on Thursdays at 9/8c. Stream Seasons 1-18 on Peacock.