RHOC: Braunwyn Windham-Burke slams former castmates, claims ‘everything they’ve ever said has been a lie’

Braunwyn Windham-Burkes says RHOC castmates are liars. Pic credit: Randy Shropshire/Bravo

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is still lashing out after being fired from the Real Housewives of Orange County and now she’s making claims against producers and her castmates.

Braunwyn’s firing came on the heels of viewers calling for her to be axed from the show after her dramatic storyline played out last season. Not only did she reveal her years-long battle with sobriety on the show, but she later came out as a lesbian, which garnered tons of attention in the media.

After Season 15 ended, fans touted it as arguably the worst in the franchises’ history, and with low ratings and lots of complaints, the network took some time to decide on a cast shakeup. Unfortunately, for Brauwnyn, the network listened to fans and she was let go, but now the RHOC star is lashing out at her castmates.

The Real Housewives of Orange County star had a recent chat with S’More Date about her time on the show.

Braunwyn certainly didn’t mince words when talks turned to her castmates and the show in general, which she says was “produced” and things were “taken out of context.”

“My cast members lie a lot about me, like everything they’ve ever said has been a lie,” remarked Braunwyn. “And they never really gave me a chance to explain it and you don’t know till it airs they’re saying it.”

The 43-year-old said she wishes fans could have seen another side of her, “I’m funny, I’m kind, I will give you the shirt off my back, you know there’s that part of me.”

Did RHOC producers tell Braunwyn Windham-Burke what to do?

The Real Housewives of Orange County star had a lot more to say about her time on the show.

She was asked if producers told her to do things that she wouldn’t have done and Braunwyn responded “Oh yeah, all the time, all the time… and I don’t really wanna throw anyone under the bus, because I do wanna leave on a good note with them.”

One example she gave was her vow renewal to husband Sean Burke, which played out last season. “I remember being in the confessional because we were fighting so bad that day, I didn’t wanna go, I almost canceled it…” revealed Braunwyn. “We were not getting along that day and so I think that a lot of times when you’re in there you’re just like, ‘just tell me what to say,’ because it’s hard and it’s long days.”

“But yeah, there’s a lot, there’s a lot, it’s produced, it’s produced,” she added. “A lot of the stuff I think was taken out of context, you know there’s a lot that I gave them, they cut a lot of it out, mainly my family scenes were always cut out”

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus on Bravo.