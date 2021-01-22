Shannon Beador says Braunwyn Windham-Burke confessed to lying about her life to get cast on RHOC

Braunwyn Windham-Burke is the name on everybody’s lips these days, and her Real Housewives of Orange County castmates are none too happy about it.

Even viewers are getting tired of all the antics going on with Braunwyn in the media.

And, it’s been a lot of stories to sieve through.

Shannon Beador says Braunwyn lied

During an interview on Daily Blast Live, Shannon shared some interesting details about her controversial castmate.

And according to her, the mom-of-seven lied about her life just to get on The Real Housewives of Orange County.

“After last season Braunwyn told many of the cast members, that her first season, like all the stuff about her, wasn’t true. She did it just to get on the show,” claimed Beador.

And, she went on the list some specific things that Windham-Burke allegedly confessed to lying about.

“She wasn’t an author. That love shack thing was just a bunch of BS. And we were like what? then who are you? Because that’s..who everyone thought that you were,” said Beador.

The RHOC star is referring to Braunwyn’s main storyline during her first season.

The 43-year-old shared with viewers and with her castmates on the show that she and her husband Sean have a condo, that they called their love shack.

She explained the love shack as a place where they go to for the sole purpose of having sex.

The cameras even captured the couple during a romantic rendevous at the love shack. Now, Shannon is saying that Braunwyn made up that storyline just for the show.

However, Beador didn’t want to give away too much, because the topic was apparently discussed during the Season 15 reunion.

Is Braunwyn being disingenuous?

During her chat with the media outlet, The Real Housewives of Orange County star shared her opinion on claims that Braunwyn is not being genuine about her life.

And although Shannon shared that her castmate lied to get on the show, she seems to believe that Windham-Burke is being honest about her sobriety and about her modern marriage.

“I think that all of it is accurate based on what I’ve known,” commented Beador.

“And like I said…John and I spent a lot of time with she and Sean off camera. I do think that sobriety is a good choice for her and she’s entitled to do whatever she wants to do.”

However, Shannon is questioning the timing of things.

“A lot of it is, you look at the timing and sometimes it just seems like the timing is just a little too premeditated,” said Beador.

The Real Housewives of Orange County airs Wednesday nights at 9/8c on Bravo.