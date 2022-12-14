RHOC: Braunwyn Windham-Burke reveals financial troubles amid divorce

Braunwyn Windham-Burke reveals her financial woes. Pic credit: @braunwynwindhamburke/Instagram

Braunwyn Windham-Burke only lasted two seasons on The Real Housewives of Orange County, but many viewers continue to keep up with her life.

She revealed that she was an alcoholic and gay after introducing herself to the world as a happily married mother of seven. Her drinking was showcased on the show, but that is a staple across the franchises and leads to free-flowing drama.

While Braunwyn remained married to Sean Burke following her coming out, she filed for divorce in October. The couple was dating other people and learning to adjust to their lives apart from each other but keeping their kids’ feelings in perspective.

It seems that financial issues are popping up for the mom of seven, as she filed for spousal support and revealed their co-parenting relationship is no longer what it was.

According to the US Sun, Braunwyn Windham-Burke is nearly broke, with only $2900 in her accounts. She revealed she was “unable to care” for her children and provide for their basic needs, despite wanting them to remain with her and see Sean for visitation.

The former reality TV star only worked for two years during their relationship and marriage, which was the time she spent filming The Real Housewives of Orange County.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke wants thousands a month from Sean Burke

In the documents obtained by the US Sun, Braunwyn Windham-Burke is seeking no less than $10,000 a month for support. She explained the lifestyle she was accustomed to while with Sean Burke, which included luxurious vacations, fancy dinners, and a shopping budget.

She also said, “We had two nannies and a full-time housekeeper. I had a private trainer, and a stylist that would come to the house monthly and had my hair and makeup done regularly.”

Braunwyn claims she has had to rely on a family member to help provide her basic needs and the needs of her children. Sean has allegedly discontinued any support for her or their children.

Why was Braunwyn Windham-Burke fired from RHOC?

The first season Brauwnyn Windham-Burke was on the show appeared to be a hit for her. The masses didn’t hate her; it seemed she was just another blonde woman who loved to party.

When news about her sobriety and sexuality broke, things became chaotic. It was revealed she had some sort of exchange with Shannon Beador’s daughter, which came out during the reunion. Braunwyn had no recollection of what happened, which further proved how out of touch she was during filming while drinking.

Braunwyn Windham-Burke was fired following Season 15. She was let go alongside Elizabeth Lyn Vargas and Kelly Dodd.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.