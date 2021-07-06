Braunwyn Windham-Burke no longer ‘sad’ about being fired from RHOC — Here’s how she feels now

Braunwyn Windham-Burke makes light of her RHOC firing. Pic credit: Bravo

Braunwyn Windham-Burke wasn’t excited when she learned that she had been fired from The Real Housewives of Orange County.

The news broke a few weeks ago that she, along with Kelly Dodd and Elizabeth Lyn Vargas, were all let go from the Bravo franchise. It wasn’t shocking based on how Season 15 went.

Initially, when Braunwyn Windham-Burke spoke out, she revealed she was “sad” about her departure. She told People, “I’m incredibly sad to not be able to come back to The Real Housewives of Orange County next year. I loved every moment of being a Housewife, and am so proud of my time on the show – the good, the bad, and the in-between.”

Now, it looks like her outlook has changed as she shared something hilarious on Instagram from her TikTok account.

How does Braunwyn Windham-Burke feel about her RHOC firing?

Over on her social media account, Braunwyn Windham-Burke shared a lighthearted joke.

She shared a video that said, “Getting fired from ‘Housewives like…’ which ended with her strutting her stuff as a friend “pushed” her into the pool.

She captioned the video, “Let’s be real 🤷🏼‍♀️😂💕🌈😛 Thanks for the gentle push @msbarbarak 😂🥰”

What’s next for Braunwyn Windham-Burke?

Now that The Real Housewives of Orange County is in the past, some viewers may wonder what the blonde beauty will do next.

It is likely she will continue her activism. Braunwyn came out as a lesbian last season and got sober. It was a tough walk for her as she navigated her new life on television, and some of the repercussions of her truths and actions were tough pills to swallow.

The Real Housewives of Orange County Season 15 reunion revealed some things that sent viewers spinning. Following that, it was assumed she wouldn’t be asked back to the show.

Braunwyn attempted to reach out to Kelly Dood following their firing, and the brunette newlywed wasn’t here for that. She called out her former friend and blamed her for the loss of her job, though RHOC viewers were also betting on Kelly not returning following a tough season for her as well.

As she navigates through her new life without the show and being sober, Braunwyn Windham-Burke will have to find her footing and channel her energy into what is next in her life. With seven kids and a new relationship, she has plenty to focus on without The Real Housewives of Orange County anymore.

The Real Housewives of Orange County is currently on hiatus.